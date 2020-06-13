By Robert Madoi

Astand-off between Fufa and a sizeable number of topflight clubs has yet again planted itself squarely in Ugandan football discourse. The development seldom surprises. The roles played by the main protagonists remain unaltered: Fufa overbearing as ever while clubs voice protestations about their collective voice being hijacked, contorted and undermined by detractors cloaked in professionalism. We’ve been here before. At the tail end of the noughties, Fufa found itself under rising pressure to pay more heed to calls to decentralise responsibilities. The Jinja Declaration, signed during the last weekend of January of 2010, initially showed that the local football governing body was coming round to allowing its decision-making ranks to be devolved.

The know-all persona of headmasters is a microcosm of Ugandan leadership. Our leaders either misguidedly or deliberately have a strong dislike of, or opposition to delegating power.

This is precisely why Moses Magogo has of recent been emboldened to act like an opportunistic autocrat. Your columnist was on the NTV Press Box set in December when Magogo unapologetically declared himself the greatest Fufa president. Ever.

In so doing, the 43-year-old inadvertently showed Ugandans that he is a personalistic leader who always does his best to enforce top-down rule. This modus operandi of playing down the importance of others is known to be fraught with danger.

And so it has proved. Magogo’s defence has always been that all he has done is in the name of making an exact copy of the much-vaunted English football league system. The jury, however, is still out if anything because the English Football Association (FA) is not unpleasantly overpowering. In ceding control of the day-to-day operations of the English Premier League, the FA was careful to retain a sense of control through its status as a special shareholder.

The status gives it veto power that can be used when new rules are being considered by the league. For the most part, though, the league is run as a corporation with member clubs acting as shareholders.

A corporate structure of the like is always difficult to replicate in a banana republic such as Uganda where ‘bigmanism’ holds sway. It’s hardly surprising that the Uganda Premier League secretariat has ended up currying favour with Fufa’s top brass.

This as the local football governing body continues to gleefully act not as a special shareholder but shareholder. It’s such an absurd mess, but one that carries with it little or no shock.

