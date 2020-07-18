By Moses Banturaki

On a clear Sunday night ten years ago, we experienced a deep loss. 76 football fans, some still holding hands frozen in their seats by the violent suddenness of their deaths, were taken out by two terrorist bombs at Kyadondo Rugby club while watching the 2010 World Cup final.

It is hard to understand the logic of terrorists, but for many of these victims a world cup final was nothing more than the promise of good-natured fun. They shouldn’t have been a target. They weren’t exceptional people with a premium on their heads.

They were friends, parents, children, siblings – all living their everyday lives.

Maybe some were there on work assignments or some were there to take a break from work. Maybe some were married: or had just asked their girlfriends to be their wives a few days before. Or some were on double dates.

Maybe others were returning home from South Africa were the World Cup was and just wanted to sample a Ugandan world cup experience. Others could have just been invited by friends they were inseparable from - we all have those. They were normal people living normal lives.

But life deals bad hands occasionally such as was the case that night. Some of us were not at Kyadondo, but most of us know people who were.

We can relate. I personally also happen to be a survivor from an earlier attack at the Slow Boat Pub during the 1998 World Cup final. So, I can really relate. It scared us and still does so much that it’s been more than a decade since I last set foot at Kyadondo Rugby Club, a place I used to go to regularly for gugby games. Both lives and our innocence were robbed that night.

But our love for the game and public viewing carried on elsewhere. Before the Covid-19 crisis visited us, we patronised pubs to watch football. We have a flood of memories to take us everywhere and evenings filled with wonderful ‘hanging’and loads of laughter.

We do it neither to mock terrorists – if they wanted to keep us off public viewing, it didn’t work for long. Nor, by the way do we do it in memory of those who passed at Kyandondo Rugby club – a toast to lives so dear but cut short. But maybe we should.

You see those 76 souls represent every football fan in this town. But even more than that they represent a rock that can no longer be leaned no and a hand that can no longer be held. They maybe the missing part of once intertwined lives but they shouldn’t be let go just like that.