British-trained Odeba has taught for 59 years

By POLYCAP KALOKWERA

For British trained Jedekiah J Odeba, teaching is a passion that only death can take away. He says his love for teaching is undisputable and that not even age can dare it.

“It feels like heaven on earth when I am disseminating my knowledge to public servants, personal assistants and secretaries in the making,” Odeba proudly says.

At 76, Odeba, a lecturer at Northern Institute of Business Studies still feels spirited enough to teach secretarial studies.

“Teaching is inborn for me and I have been thriving in and on it for more than 58 years, I feel motivated every day I get another chance to stand before students and delegates seeking my secretarial tutorship,” he says.

Odeba says that in 1962 when Uganda attained Independence, he was already a licensed teacher at Keyo Primary School before being appointed Tsetse Scout in 1962 to 1965 by Tsetse control department.

He served at the Kotido District Service Commission as the secretary in 1972 to 1975 doubling also as the secretary, Gulu District Service Commission in 1969 to 1981.

“My life has been blessed with teaching. I taught even when I was serving in different offices as a secretary. Because of the good work I did, even when I was busy, many people would still adjust their programmes to suit my schedule,” he reminisces.

He also served as the senior principal copy typist in 1981 to 1995 when retrenchment happened. After that, he decided to fully commit to the chalkboard.

He was also a secretary at the Vocational Community Centre, Koro and a tutor in Women Development Centre, dioceses of Northern Uganda till 1995.

He adds that Gulu Core P.T.C sought for his service as the secretary to the principal in 1995 to 2001 and this didn’t affect his teaching timetable.

“From 1992 to date, my full time work has been teaching and the rest has just been part time work.

I don’t regret choosing teaching as my main source of income. It has surely paid off greatly,” he intimates.

“During our days, teachers were the most respected people in the society and that was one of the things that made me become a teacher; not like today where we are not thought to be that important and yet we are the foundation of society,” Odeba says.

Achievements

Odeba shares that his greatest achievement has been training numerous public servants and vetting many in their job searches, something he says inspires him to keep teaching.

“I have trained many high profile private and public servants. This gives me joy and happiness whenever I meet them,” he says.

Odeba shares that his greatest achievement has been training numerous public servants and vetting many, something he says inspires him to keep teaching.

Odeba has been able to educate his children and many of them have followed in his footsteps. They are teachers too in various disciplines.

“My family and I believe we were born to be trainers,” says Odeba who is now concentrating on making sure his grandchildren are educated.

“I shall identify one of them to continue the legacy,” he says.



Hurdles

Odeba says his main challenge is teaching learners to embrace touch-typing before graduating to computer use. He says this helps them to be more professional and have superb speed.

“More secretaries are now more interested in using computers but they would do better if they first learnt blind typing,’’ he says.

He adds “Many students don’t want to read textbooks recommended by lecturers/tutors which simply because Google gives them direct answers. This makes correcting them complicated.”

Mr Odeba who was born on December 31, 1943, hails from Pailyec-Ayila in Lamogi Sub County Amuru District. He has nine children and 48 grandchildren. Odeba started school at Olwal Mucaja Sub Grade Primary School in 1950 t0 1971 before joining Keyo Primary School in 1952 to 1957 where he was awarded Junior Entrance Certificate.

He later joined Pabbo Junior Secondary School in 1958 to 1959 and was awarded with Junior Secondary Certificate.

“After the my Junior certificate, I thought of making end meets until 1968 when I attained Proficiency Certificate from London Chamber of Commerce Proficiency in Typewriting, UK,” he says.

He adds, “I later joined duo intermediate certificate in Communication and Copy Typist from Makerere in 1970. These are some of the courses I studied. I haven’t told you about others and there are even some I have even forgotten about.”



What others say

One of his students, Gloria Adokorach who is also a secretary at Gulu High School says Odeba’s zeal for teaching is exceptional saying she has never met a teacher like him.

“He is so inspirational besides being positive minded, he keep your hope high. I have always attend his lectures particularly because of the his advice and his rare style of teaching that is centered on modeling you to an ideal secretary,” Adokorach points out.

George Lapir Aligech, the director Northern Institute of Business Studies says Odeba’s personality and professional conduct is classic adding that the institute has never found another lecturer like him.