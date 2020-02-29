Central, west regions top country’s best students

By PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

Only 20 districts in the central and western regions had students with maximum score in the just released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results.

Saturday Monitor analysed the 2019 UACE results released by Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) on Thursday and established that half of the candidates with 20 points in their A-Level subject combinations were from the central region dominated by Wakiso District with 21 students, and Mukono District with 11.

Western region had eight districts with the maximum points, while the eastern had two districts of Iganga and Jinja each contributing two students.

Uneb recorded examination centres from 121 districts.

Dr Goretti Nakabugo, Uwezo’s country director, yesterday said similar imbalances have been identified in the basic assessment they do. She warned that unless poverty and other social economic factors are addressed at foundation level, the imbalance in education standards will continue.

She said, for example, those who are able to go through the system successfully are the ones who will enjoy government scholarships at universities and later control the economy.

“It is the reality. That is the pattern that we also see in the basic assessment that we do at Uwezo. That kind of imbalance is like a cycle. Once you don’t address the imbalance at the foundation, it goes up to the level we are talking about. If you look at the poverty rates, they are higher in north and eastern Uganda where you can see absences. These things could correlate because of the poor education system in those places,” Dr Nakabugo said.

Teachers under their umbrella Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) have called upon government to analyse the data further to find a lasting solution instead of apportioning blame.

Mr Zadock Tumuhimbise, the Unatu chairperson, yesterday explained that there is unequal resource distribution across the country, and added that teachers need other stakeholders to support them train the learners.

“Do teachers from Wakiso or central region train from special institutions? We go to similar universities. Should we say those children from other regions are cursed? Should we believe that the brains of those children are not working like those in places where they have performed well?” Mr Tumuhimbise wondered.

He added: “There is a problem, which we must understand and we shall not understand it if we continue shifting blame. The government should take keen interest. We are going to have different layers of humanity in the country. We need to understand that there are imbalances in affordability among parents. Which districts in central have performed better? When you look at those districts, how do you compare the status of parents or residents to those in districts that have not performed well? There are variations in terms of where the children go, the facilities and the resources available in school.”

Mr Dan Odongo, the Uneb executive secretary, said while presenting the results that good performance was exhibited by candidates from traditional government schools and some private schools, who demonstrated adequate knowledge of the subject matter and were able to handle tasks that required high order skills.

In a separate interview, Ministry of Education permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza said they will continue to do inspection to ensure they enforce minimum standards in schools.

“We know private schools have challenges. But even a few government schools are affected. But we are emphasising that as we build more schools, we should ensure they have science laboratories and teachers,” Mr Kakooza said.

UACE results

Performance. A total of 103,429 sat last year’s Senior Six exams. Of these, Uneb officials said 98.6per cent qualified for UACE certificate, with 86.2per cent qualified to enroll for a university course.

A total of 159 students scored 20 points, the maximum points for anyone to get at this level.

King’s College Budo topped the list with 18 students candidates scoring 20 points, followed by Uganda Martrys SS, Namugongo with 17 students. Mengo SS and St Andrea Kahwa’s College, Hoima, each had nine students, St Mary’s SS, Kitende (7), while Buddo and Gombe SS each had five students with 20 points. Majority of the schools had one student with 20 points.