By DERRICK WANDERA

At least 70 students from a charity organization in Muyenga are at a brink of failing to go back to school for the final term owing to the founder’s lack of funds due to covid-19.

Mr Emma Wanyama, the founder and director of Pure Heart organization says most of the sources from which he used to get funds have since blocked as he doesn’t work.

“As we are going through the Covid-19 pandemic, my sources are all blocked and I have to take 70 students who are Finalists in Candidate classes back to school. I am using this platform of my Official Facebook page to reach out to anyone who can lend a hand so that these Students can go back to school. It require need about Shs35m for the 70 Candidate students to be back to school,” Mr Wanyama wrote on his Facebook page last week.

In March this year, Daily Monitorpublished Mr Wanyama's story and his charity which was taking care of about 850 vulnerable students from different schools around the country which using his personal savings from his farming business and other various sources including well-wishers, as well as the MoU's he gets into with the different school heads to have Subsidies on the Fees.

Last month, after Minister of Works, Gen Katumba Wamala read our story, he wrote to the Minister of Youth affairs, Ms Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi to incorporate the charity work into her ministry.

“In regard to the subject of introducing Pure Heart, I am forwarding to you the attached copy of brief provided by Emma Wanyama the director of the organization. This serves to forward him to you to share his proposal for further guidance about tenable government programmes through which he can participate,” read the letter in part.

Mr Wanyama said that he has not received any feedback from the ministry to which the letter was addressed and yet it is getting late for the students in candidate classes.

“I have now turned to any people who can help and I am using my Facebook page and emailing other helpers. So far, three people have come up and promised to help but they have not given me the exact amount,” he said.

President Museveni on Monday said opening of schools for candidate classes had been postponed for another one month as government plans whether to provide private television sets for all the villages in the country.

“We have decided to postpone the re-opening of schools for candidate leaners for another one month as we prepare more and study the situation,” he said, adding that “two television sets per village equals to 140,000 TV sets” for the entire country.