Covid-19 response plan at a glance

By Najib Nsubuga Ssekikubo

We’re are now into the fourth week of the schools shutdown. Following fears that the congestion in schools would precipitate the transmission of Covid-19, President Museveni ordered that all education institutions be closed effective March 20.

The Ministry of Education instituted the Covid-19 response taskforce, responsible for ensuring that the presidential directive is duly implemented.

In a circular issued on March 19 and signed by the permanent secretary, the ministry highlighted their expectations from heads of institutions. A strict warning was issued to those who would act contrary to the provisions of the circular.

On Saturday April 4, the ministry through Janet Museveni, once again addressed the nation on the Education sector preparedness plan as the country strives to crack a whip on the novel Coronavirus disease.

The plan highlighted a number of issues that have been done and others yet to be done during the crisis.

There have been mixed reactions on the dates that were named by the ministry for the reopening of schools. I wish to defer from the pessimistic lot that believes it was wrong for the ministry to name the dates.

Our efforts as a country in the fight against Covid-19, and the strict measures taken to curb the spread offers a bright array of hope.

Advertisement

The minister further noted that the reopening of schools will still be subject to the situation and recommendation from the Ministry of Health. I believe the ‘yapping’ wasn’t necessary.

The suspension of term one examinations for primary and secondary schools (not applicable for university), gives hope that the country would realise that schools would do away with written exams. A mindset that we really need to embrace.

Online learning

The directive to hault any form of online examination by institutions should be much welcomed. It is actually surprising that institutions would think of doing such. Considering the economic and psychological impact of Covid-19 on majority Ugandans. It is no doubt that majority were bound to miss.

It sounds very nice that the ministry is prepared, that if the lockdown continues, to provide lessons directly to the learners through radio, TV and printed materials where possible. This is aimed at supplementing the eLearning conducted by some institutions. Which according to the ministry sidelines majority learners without access to internet.

Tv and radio

I believe it will be hard to ensure effectiveness of lessons through such media. The Uganda National Household Survey Report 2016/17, indicates that only 45.2 per cent and 17.4 per cent of the Ugandan households own a radio and television respectively.

This therefore means that the big majority would still not benefit from the programme.

Printed material

I don’t think I need to debate the printed materials. The State, having failed to equip schools with the much needed textbooks cannot succeed at giving the 15million learners individual reading materials. This is even worse when it comes to learners with special educational needs.

Follow-up

After the reopening, there’s need for the ministry to do strict follow-up to ensure that the ongoing eLearning by institutions is not substituted for the systematic curriculum coverage (as guided by the minister). For if it happens, a good number of learners are likely to miss out.

Extra charges

The minister further called on schools not to charge extra fees when the term resumes. Where as those that fully paid seem to be okay, for some that didn’t complete think they’re exempted. That is not the case.

Term One fees and tuition fees should be fully paid on reopening. The directive only prevents schools from levying any extra money over the known fees for the term. Different institutions have their own policies on penalties for delayed payment, my thinking would be that the ministry advises schools to pause all penalties during this lockdown.

Lessons to learn

This shutdown poses numerous challenges to our education system. However it is important that we learn lessons for the future. The need to embrace real-time eLearning, homeschooling and learner centred teaching and learning methods is indeed overdue.

It is also important that the ministry gives further guidelines to Public Universities that are currently receiving online applications for new students to extend their deadlines until the situation returns to normal. I believe many prospects may not be able to access online application at the moment.

I call upon parents to ensure continuity of learning during this lockdown. Emphasis should in fact be put on informal and nonformal learning. Please stay home and keep safe.

Mr Nsubuga is an educationist, Social and Behavior Change Communicator.