Homeschooling is no mean feat

By Desire Mbabali

While promoting and teaching life skills to them, especially those in lower primary is part of the package, parents were encouraged by the government to impart thinking, numeracy and literacy skills among others to the young ones.

Though this is altogether a challenge, some parents are doing better than others.

Testimonies

Azida Namanda is a mother of three, two of these school going; one in Primary Four at Firm Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Lubowa and another in Primary one at Bright Sparks Junior School, Seguku Katale.

To her, gone are the days she only woke up to do housework and head to work. Her life now is characterised with housework and teaching.

“We do a lot of revision. I have to go through their books and then teach them what I know, from my head or from their books. What I cannot teach or what I do not know, I leave out. The teachers will start from there. Sometimes, I have to make phone calls to some people who can help me with the work that I don’t know,” says Namanda.

On the other hand, Samuel Basaija, a parent confesses that teaching his children is a hard task. “To effectively do it, you have to be like a real teacher. I don’t remember the last time I sat down to read and do revision on topics but now I have to so that I am competent to help my two children.

I now have to google things, make notes myself, read and also go through the work that is sent from the school. I then go through their books, marking them and doing corrections with them and it honestly makes me feel like a student all over again - which is tasking,” he explains adding, “But what is more tasking is thinking that you have things covered, only for the children to forget about them the next day. We used to complain about homework, now things are really tough.”

Mixing it up abit

In the same vein, Rehema Nanyonga also has to play a supervisory role to her two children in primary one and five.

“They sent them home with a lot of work to do, and that is when I come in. On top of that, They also do exercises from newspapers. We do not do this on a daily basis though,” she says.

The rest of the other time, she lets them do some housework and then play, since they are normally in boarding school and thus need time to enjoy their home.

Not all is fun and games

Nonetheless, the three parents agree that being ‘teacher’ to their children is hectic.

“I can assure you that this is a frustrating job! Sometimes I end up beating the children because they are not doing what I have taught them to do. It puts my patience to the test and now I know that I don’t have the patience of a teacher. I am easily angered and I wonder how teachers do it!” Namanda frankly confesses.

Though she has taught in some higher institutions of learning, Nanyonga also reiterates that teaching children is another challenge. “Sometimes I can’t really recall those things they are now studying and though I try to do my best in other subjects when it comes to Mathematics, I am often challenged to the extent that I sometimes have to call people to help me out,” she says.

Additionally, Grace Kajjimu a mother with two of her children in primary four and five at Silver Spoon School has to help them with the work from various links shared by other parents, every day from morning to lunchtime but all has not been milk and honey. “Sometimes they are so eager to learn and to do work, while the other times they’re totally off and don’t want to do anything, so I have to be patient. But also, some answers and methods changed from the way we used to do them in our times, so it becomes difficult,” she says.

Learning practical skills

While some parents are putting emphasis on academics, some parents are using this time to teach practical skills to their children. Ponsiano Mwesigye is one such parent who has taken learning to the garden.

“Children are now learning agriculture - how to dig, take care of crops and animals.

What is currently happening is shaking and challenging all career fields and I know that in time to come, a lot of people are going to be laid off from their jobs, but if you are doing agriculture, you keep your job going,” he is convinced.

He further mentions that when schools finally open, the children will be able to continue with their academics.

Learning in the challenge

Though challenged by the very nature of the task of teaching, parents also admit it has been a great way to know their children better.

“Being with them at home is very rewarding because we do so many things together after reading books. We do housework together, bond with them in many ways and I am happy in some way about this lockdown,” Kajjimu happily shares.

Namanda also shares that very often, the children know things she doesn’t, and so she has had a lot to learn from them.

“I have also learned to appreciate the strengths and weaknesses of my children. Previously, I used to be disturbed that one of my child’s academic performance wasn’t good. But during this time I have been with them, I have recognised that he has a real talent in drawing and I am now trying to nurture it by letting him do it, but also getting him some materials he can use,” she says.

Appreciating the teacher

If there is anything parents appreciate more now than ever, it is the work teachers do. Nanyonga admits that she has no words for the work teachers do.

“There is nothing you mention that the children have no idea about! This shows that the teachers have really done their job and put in an effort to touch base with most of the things and topics. Sometimes, my boy in Primary One is the one telling me what to do and I personally appreciate them,” says Nanyonga.

Namanda also has no words but praise for teachers and appreciates them now, better than before. She also believes that one of the ways to show teachers that their work is appreciated having an increment in their salaries from the government, especially those teaching lower classes. As for private schools, they need to appreciate the teacher’s work by paying them well.

Regardless of the time that the lockdown has given to parents to have their children at home, six

out of 10 parents we talked to would rather have their children back to school.

A one Tonny Mugwanya noted that “I am very eager to have them back at school because I don’t know whether I can play teacher for a very long time. It is exhausting. I also believe they get what is best from their teachers than we are able to give them as parents.”

On the other hand, with the threat of Covid-19 still hovering in our country, some parents still fear for their children’s safety.

Expert’s view

Catherine Amia Walsh, Head of Information and Education programme, Kawempe Youth Centre says a parent is supposed to be their child’s first teacher and home is the first school. Amidst the pandemic, this is the perfect time to prove this.

According to psychologist Sherrie Campbell’s article, ‘To raise exceptional children, teach them these seven values’ - “Any fact or bit of knowledge we teach a child might be obsolete when they are adults, but values endure through changes.” The moral lesson here is that during this period, parents should not only focus on revising with their children, but also teach them values they will forever remember.

For parents who have access to learning resources on the internet and other electronic & print media such as textbooks, TVs and radios, they should not let this period pass them by without guiding their children to learn and study.

All this comes at a price for parents; not just financially, but emotionally as well. With commitment, patience and knowledgeability, one is bound to succeed.

While teachers are professionally trained to teach children, parents have to train themselves to carry on with teaching children at home, especially in time as this.

There are a number of platforms you can visit to help you with this.

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platforms such as Khan Academy and bit.ly/ugkawem - a Kawempe Youth Centre Uganda’s customized link on free downloadable books by Worldreader.

Homeschool guide

School closures around the world has compelled parents and teachers to homeschool their children in these difficult times. Here are some effective homeschooling tips that can help you keep your children engaged during lockdown

1. Create a daily schedule

Children are used to having a set schedule or routine in school and therefore, creating a similar structure or schedule for them at home makes the most sense. You can even include a time for lunch breaks, activity time, and TV breaks to help them manage their time well. This will also help you plan any work meetings to match their schedule, which is good for both you and your kids.

2. Set up a learning environment

Every child learns differently and in an environment that best suits their creativity. Therefore, even at home, you should create a designated space for them to learn and play. Kids may move around during the day but having a dedicated space helps them concentrate and perform better, similar to a classroom setting

3. Make it fun with activities

You can always help your kids learn new things in a fun way, especially when they have so much time on their hands. Home activities will not only help them learn but also bond with you throughout the day. You can have fun playing indoor games, divide household chores or cook food with them. Spending quality time with your kids should also be part of their daily routine so make sure you take some time out to connect with them.