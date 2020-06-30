By Faustin Mugabe

Uganda’s former First Lady Damali Nakawombe Kisosonkole was released from Luzira prison on June 30, 1966, after being in detention for more than a month.

She was the wife of Uganda’s first president Edward Muteesa, who was also the Kabaka of Buganda.

Also released was Kisosonkole’s sister and sister-in-law, alongside other female inmates.

They had all been arrested from Mengo palace during the May 24 attack on the Lubiri.