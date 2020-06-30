Today in history: Kabaka’s wife released from Luzira
Tuesday June 30 2020
TODAY IN HISTORY
June 30, 1966
Uganda’s former First Lady Damali Nakawombe Kisosonkole was released from Luzira prison on June 30, 1966, after being in detention for more than a month.
She was the wife of Uganda’s first president Edward Muteesa, who was also the Kabaka of Buganda.
Also released was Kisosonkole’s sister and sister-in-law, alongside other female inmates.
They had all been arrested from Mengo palace during the May 24 attack on the Lubiri.
The former first lady was arrested without any charge. She was released on the orders of President Milton Obote. Speaking to journalists later, the Nnabagereka said she and other inmates were treated well while in prison. Kisosonkole died on July 12, 2010.