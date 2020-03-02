What you missed at Archbishop Kaziimba’s enthronement

By ESTHER OLUKA

KAMPALA- It was all colour and glamour – and power if you may want - as Rt Rev Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, 58, was installed as the ninth Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda.

A number of guests were clad in suits, kanzus, African wear, and gomesis.

At exactly 8:30am, invited guests, government dignitaries, and other faithful had taken up their seats at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe in Kampala to witness the historic moment.

The guests of the church included ministers, Members of Parliament, bishops (visiting and retiring) and Buganda Kingdom officials.

By 9am, the church on Namirembe Hill overlooking Kampala city was full to capacity. Four tents were erected outside the cathedral for well-wishers and others who failed to find seats inside the place of worship.

By 9:30am, President Museveni accompanied by his wife, also the Education minister, Janet Museveni, made his way into the cathedral.

Outside the church premises was a beehive of activities with shrewd businessmen and women milking the occasion to sell different merchandise including calendars, hats and key holders which were inscribed with pictures of the new Archbishop.

The tight security by members of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces never went unnoticed. Boba boda cyclists were barricaded several metres away and passengers they carried had to complete the remaining journey to the church by foot.

The case was different for the Very Important Persons who were driven to the entrance of the cathedral.

A notable number of staff from the Ministry of Health as well as security guards were decked in aprons, white masks and gloves.

While the guards checked everyone, who was entering the premises, the health ministry officials kept spraying antiseptic sanitisers onto the hands of the faithful as a measure against the coronavirus outbreak in parts of the world.

Advertisement

The ministry officials also issued out leaflets bearing information about the killer disease that has so far claimed thousands of lives and affected thousands of people across the world.

President Museveni cautioned Ugandans against the coronavirus disease.

“I don’t want many corpses. Don’t shake hands or hug. Just wave,” he said.

There was a noticeable family moment for the Kaziimba household during the enthronement. At one point, the new Archbishop introduced his children; four sons who wore matching grey suits. They sang a hymn reflecting the family’s struggles until today.

Archbishop Kaziimba spoke passionately about his humble beginnings. “I come from a humble background and I never imagined in my life I would ever be holding such a position,’ he said, adding: “I am who I am because of the Grace of God,” he said attracting loud cheers.

Mr Kaziimba later introduced his better half, Margaret Naggayi Bulya, whom he termed as quiet and prayerful.

They would, at the end of the archbishop’s speech, serenade the audience with a hymn.

Shortly before the event ended at about 2.40pm, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, stepped up onto the podium to give her remarks. Ms Kadaga made members of the congregation burst into laughter after joking that she has noticed a trend that short people never become archbishops of the Church of Uganda.