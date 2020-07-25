How much of DP will Bobi grab?

By ERIASA MUKIIBI SSERUNJOGI

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, this week unveiled a political party, the National Unity Party (NUP), ending months of questions on which vehicle he will ride into the 2021 elections.

The development will add to an already complex matrix, especially with Opposition parties that were already distrustful of Mr Kyagulanyi’s moves. Probably the story will not be more interesting anywhere than it will be in the Democratic Party (DP).

Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, a member of DP, says a lot of thought went into determining which political vehicle Mr Kyagulanyi would ride into next year’s election, and NUP was chosen because it had no blemish, unlike the other options that were considered.

Mr Muwanga said: “If you want to acquire a vehicle, do you go for one which has been driven for years and has picked up multiple problems or would you rather acquire one which was bought 16 years ago and parked? The logical thing is to get the one which is parked, dust it up and drive.”

Here, Mr Kivumbi refers to the NUP party, which was registered in 2004 but has been redundant all these years.

He thinks it will be easier for Mr Kyagulanyi to breathe life into it as opposed to if he had jumped into DP or acquired another party which already has baggage.

Mr Muwanga is a member of the DP, which was one of the early options that Mr Kyagulanyi considered.

A number of DP members, including Mr Kivumbi, started early this term to try and come up with an arrangement under which they would tackle Mr Museveni in the upcoming election.

The efforts were centred around the DP, starting with what they called DP reunions. They brought together different players, some of them belonging to different political parties, like Mr Abed Bwanika of the People’s Development Party (PDP) and Mr Michael Mabikke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The ‘reunions’, the organisers said, would bring together like-minded players who have a DP background and that there was a possibility of creating a common front for the upcoming election or all the others returning to DP to create a formidable party.

The reunions culminated in the signing of an agreement between DP, SDP and PDP to form what they called the DP Bloc, with the three parties pledging to work together.

But the arrangement would soon run into trouble, with its architects accusing DP president Norbert Mao of taking the sting out of it.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Masaka Municipality MP, accused Mr Mao of abandoning us ‘in the middle of the road’. This was during a live talk show on NBS TV on Thursday night, with Mr Mao in attendance.

In response, Mr Mao said the arrangement had degenerated into one for promoting Mr Kyagulanyi’s presidential ambition and cared less about the values that he thought it would espouse.

If the architects of the arrangement truly wanted a different approach to things, Mr Mao said, they should not have focused on promoting Mr Kyagulanyi as the ‘captain’ right at the start. “First form the team and then look for a captain,” Mr Mao said.

When Mr Mao got uncomfortable with the speed of things on that front, he thought up a different approach in which he sought to work with registered political parties.

In August last year, Mr Mao met with Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation and Mr Asuman Basalirwa of Justice Forum (Jeema) at Protea Hotel in Kampala, where they came up with what they dubbed the “Grand People’s Coalition”.

This, they said, was supposed to be the vehicle under which political parties would ally going into next year’s election.

Mr Mao reserved special criticism for Mr Kyagulanyi’s People Power movement, which he said was ‘not only disorganised but unorganised’. At the time, Mr Kyagulanyi and his colleagues insisted that they would not form themselves into a party, and they accused parties of breeding disunity.

Mr Kyagulanyi was not at Protea, and neither were the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), which Mr Mao says were invited.

In the weeks that followed, Mr Mao kept calling on other parties to join the coalition that they envisioned, at some point even putting a deadline of November last year for other parties to join them or else his DP would resolve to go it alone in the coming election.

At that point, Mr Mao, as leader of DP, had similar concerns as did the members of FDC, that Mr Kyagulanyi’s People Power movement was bent on enlisting their members to create a base for itself, which could have the effect of weakening the other groups.

People Power has its ranks heavily swelled by members of DP, and Mr Mao has had to confront this problem in the past, and will be faced with more of the same in the coming weeks.

During the talk show on NBS on Thursday night, in relation to People Power building on the membership of DP, Mr Mao brought it out very well: “It (People Power) was supposed to be for everyone. Then later it started to appear like a platform for promoting Kyagulanyi’s presidential bid. He started appointing coordinators and most of them were DP members. You don’t build the foundation of your house in my compound.”

Chaos in DP

The DP members that Mr Mao refers to have been estranged from the party for nearly as long as he has been in charge of it. They include Mr Kivumbi, Mr Mpuuga, Busiro South MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, Mr Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, and Mr Sulaiman Kidandala, among others.

The estranged DP members take turns to accuse Mr Mao and his vice president Fred Mukasa Mbidde of running the party according to the wishes of President Museveni, accusations which Mr Mao scoffs at.

“I was serving DP (as organising secretary) and without any legitimate reason the leadership terminated my service. The party has become very undemocratic under Norbert Mao. There is reason to think that there is a foreign force running the party,” Mr Kidandala told Saturday Monitor.

The reference to ‘a foreign force’ is code for President Museveni, and Mr Mpuuga says it more bluntly: “Mao and his associates sold the party to Museveni and we will not sit idly by to watch them derail the need for change.”

Mr Sseggona and Mr Kivumbi make the same claims too, and so does Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze, who has not been active in People Power because she is aligned with Dr Kizza Besigye’s People’s Government.

We put the allegations of working for President Museveni to Mr Mao. In response, Mr Mao said: “The baseless accusations by the likes of Mpuuga are worn out. They are threadbare narratives devoid of evidence. If anything these are the people who were part of those on Kale Kayihura’s fuel cartel. First they said my former wife was an employee of State House. That lie has collapsed.

Now they say I have received Shs16b from Museveni. All this is part of a well calculated smear campaign aimed at DP and its leaders in order to justify their opportunism and indiscipline.”

If you find the language Mr Mao uses here to be strong, it may well be that you are not used to DP politics. And his detractors usually respond in equal doses. Accusations are forever flying.

The reference to “Kale Kayihura’s fuel cartel” may need some explaining. Shortly after Gen Kayihura was fired as police boss, there were allegations that some members of the Opposition were among a long list of people he had been facilitating with fuel from the police force.

Mr Mao alleges that Mr Mpuuga was one of them. Mr Mpuuga denies it, saying that instead it is Mr Mao who takes money from Mr Museveni.

Mr Mao is also accused of stifling democracy within the party. Mr Kidandala, for instance, was fired from his role as organising secretary of the party over holding party primaries. He was allied with Mr Kyagulanyi almost from the start, and this got him into trouble with Mr Mao’s administration at some point as the team at the party’s headquarters split over People Power.

Mr Kidandala is now one of the administrators at the People Power secretariat in Kamwokya and he is looking to get the group’s endorsement to compete for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat. The seat is also being pursued by its incumbent, Mr Latif Ssebaggala, who is also DP and a member of People Power, and Ms Shifra Lukwago, who too has the same affiliations.

DP or People Power?

Mr Kidandala is among those who are at a crossroads, still undecided on whether they will run on the DP ticket or will join Mr Kyagulanyi’s NUP party. The preference for these players, it becomes apparent from talking to all of them, is to have the DP ticket and then don the People Power berets as they storm the campaign field. That way they would comb support from different centres.

Asked which ticket he will compete on, for instance, Mr Kidandala said: “I am a member of the Democratic Party who is working with People Power. I still look to my party (DP) to give me a flag to run in Kawempe North but in the event they don’t consider me for that I will run on the NUP ticket.”

This equivocation is widespread among the members of the group. They don’t want to leave DP, it would appear, because they are not sure how NUP will evolve. But they believe that, due to Mr Kyagulanyi’s seeming popularity, allying with him is a vote winner in the coming election.

The only DP member who came closest to saying that he will run not on the DP ticket but NUP is Mr Mpuuga. “Mao has mortgaged the party to Museveni and for purposes of the coming election I will run on the NUP ticket,” Mr Mpuuga told Saturday Monitor on Wednesday.

But then on Thursday night during the talk show on NBS TV, he seemed to go back on his statement, refusing to commit that he is a member of NUP and inviting the host to ask the specific questions about NUP to the party’s spokesperson.

But back in Masaka Municipality, which Mr Mpuuga represents, a group his supporters had declared on Thursday afternoon that they had left DP and joined NUP.

Mr Mpuuga’s position is understandable from a political point of view. Back in the constituency, he faces competition from Mr Mbidde, the DP vice president who is concluding his second term as a representative to the East African Legislative Assembly.

The fight between Mr Mbidde and Mr Mpuuga has been nasty and protracted, and Mr Mbidde’s closeness to Mr Mao implies that there is virtually no chance that Mr Mpuuga may get the party flag for the forthcoming election.

If Mr Mpuuga picks up the NUP flag, therefore, it will be more because of being edged out in DP than love for NUP. Mr Mao’s critics accuse him of handpicking party flagbearers without holding credible primary elections, and that he often threatens his critics that they will be denied the party flag.

Another prominent DP member who has indicated that she has an option of picking up the NUP flag is Mukono Municipality’s Nambooze. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Ms Nambooze claimed that attempts were underway to deny her the DP flag for the coming election, and that should this happen, all options, including joing NUP, were on the table for her.

Other members, like Butambala’s Kivumbi and Busiro East’s Sseggona, are not under apparent of having DP front powerful candidates against them, and so they seem inclined to pick the DP while they to all intents and purposes belong with People Power/NUP.

Mr Mao will likely allow such a scenario in some situations, especially since picking up a DP ticket increases the party’s chances of getting more members in the next parliament.

The opposition party with the highest number of members picks the Leader of the Opposition and the Opposition Whip, two coveted positions in Parliament which DP members have fought to jostle from FDC in the past. It will be an important consideration going into the next election and most, if not all, the opposition parties see their realistic chances as increasing their representatives in parliament and not winning the presidency.

Besigye bashing party

In FDC’s reading of the situation, most of the attacks that have been directed at Dr Kizza Besigye by many opposition players has to do with this.

The architects of the DP reunions and DP Bloc spent a lot of time attacking Dr Besigye, who did not attend the functions, with Dr Bwanika and Mr Kivumbi leading the demand that Dr Besigye must not appear on the ballot paper in 2021.

Mr Kyagulanyi, according to Dr Bwanika, ‘is the one who has the electricity to cause change’. And now that Mr Kyagulanyi has formed a party following months of prevarication about it, multiple players say that there is a process underway to form a coalition in which NUP will cooperate with members of the DP Bloc.

The challenge with this, however, is that the leader of DP, Mr Mao, pulled out of the bloc, although players like Mr Kivumbi say that does not matter. It remains to be seen how they will go about it.

On Mr Mao’s part, he says that now that Mr Kyagulanyi has acquired a party, DP can officially negotiate with the new group.

It is difficult to see how players like Mr Kivumbi, Mr Mpuuga and Mr Sseggona could play an important role on behalf of DP. Mr Sseggona, for instance, claims to be the secretary general of DP, a position which according to Mr Mao is held by Mr Gerard Siranda.

But for as long as the DP Bloc and reunion meetings were alive, Dr Besigye was the clear common enemy, with players taking turns at telling him that he had run his course.

The FDC founding president has run against Mr Museveni on four occasions and, different sources say, he has said he will not run again.

It is said that he is resisting his FDC colleagues’ pleas to run again citing, in the main, being badmouthed by colleagues in other opposition groups over it.

FDC has not named a presidential candidate and nominations for the position are supposed to close on August 6, but Dr Besigye’s reluctance to run has already got some FDC members, notably Dr Stella Nyanzi, to also seek shelter in People Power as she tries to win the Kampala Woman seat. But that was before People Power unveiled a party.

We were unable to reach her for a comment on how she intends to move now that People Power has become a party.

But on her Facebook post in an apparent response to her ambiguous or twin loyalty to both People Power and FDC, Ms Nyanzi wrote: I belong to Forum for Democratic Change. 2. I belong to People Power. 3. I do NOT belong to National Unity Platform [NUP].

Any questions?”

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the spokesperson of FDC, says it is the ‘opportunistic nature of politicians’ that drives them to seek endorsement from their parties and then also run to People Power for further endorsement.

“I am extremely happy that it has happened (People Power acquiring a party). Those who thought that they will get elected by going around picking something from everybody now know that that is impossible,” Mr Ssemujju said.

He anticipates that Mr Kyagulanyi’s new party will face the same questions that FDC faced in 2011 and 2016 when they attempted to form coalitions.

In 2011, Mr Ssemujju says, other players said they did not want to back Dr Besigye because the FDC symbol (the key) would overshadow theirs.

In 2016, those against FDC said they would rather back former prime minister Amama who had no symbol instead of backing FDC’s Besigye whose symbol would agains overshadow theirs.