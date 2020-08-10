By TAUSI NAKATO

JINJA- Capt. Mike Mukula, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice chairperson in eastern region, who is campaigning to retain the office, says he has 'weakened' Opposition groups including the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), in Busoga Sub-region.

Mr Mukula, who was on Sunday addressing NRM delegates at Makerere University Business School, Jinja Study Centre, said its one of the reasons why he didn't seek re-election for the Soroti Municipality Parliamentary seat in 2016.

“I left to concentrate on building the party and have so far spent four years doing so, and through my mobilisation skills, I have weakened FDC, he said. “In 2006, FDC sent 16 MPs to Parliament, in 2011, it lost 10 MPs and in 2016, it lost three MPs including Alice Alaso (former FDC secretary general) and Mr Amuriat (the current FDC party president); the rest are about to join us.’’

He said that Jinja East Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Paul Mwiru has left FDC to join the Alliance for National Transformation party (ANT) which doesn’t have any grassroots in the sub-region, while several MPs are about to join us (NRM) because they know the truth.

He said the Opposition have remained with a “few” politicians in the region, thanks to his efforts to restore NRM’s support.

According to Mr Mukula, his party needs organisation right from the grassroots to continue weakening the Opposition.

His rival, Mr Sanjay Tanna, who was also campaigning in Busoga Sub-region over the weekend, urged delegates to vote him because, "he has a clean track record".

“When I was an MP, I was controlling a lot, but you have never heard that I was arrested, misappropriated funds, stole land, a car or someone’s wife; so I have a proven track record,’’ he said.

Mr Tanna promised to continue lobbying for more investors in the country in order to reduce unemployment.

“I will make sure that there is job creation and have proved so by delivering in Tororo where I have lobbied for four cement factories and a fertiliser factory. We need to create opportunities for the young generation to seek employment," he said.

The position has attracted five candidates, including Mr Tanna, Mr Jon Robert Ekongot, Capt Mukula, Ms Christine Harriet Akello and Christopher Buyera.