Suspected Karimojong Warriors attack Napak Police Station

By Steven Ariong

Napak- Police officers at Kongole Police Station in Napak District on Thursday repulsed suspected armed Karimojong warriors who attacked their base.

The attack left members of the public anxious.

Mr Micheal Ongicha, the District Police Commander said no suspect was arrested and their motive is not yet known.

“They came at midnight, fired several bullets before police officers responded and repulsed them after a gun fire exchange,” he said.

According to Mr Ongicah, one of the attackers was injured but managed to escape.

He said that police are investigating the incident.

Mr Abubakar Lubega, the Resident District Commissioner in Napak District described the incident as unfortunate.

On Tuesday, Moroto District Woman MP, Ms Stella Atyang disagreed with the security officials that the security situation in Karamoja is calm.