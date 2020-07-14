In West Nile, child labour is far from over

By FELIX WAROM OKELLO

WEST NILE- When darkness falls, 10-year-old Grace Auma, is worried of waking up as early as 6am to brave the morning coldness to descend to River Enyau to fetch water.

As she returns from the river as is the routine, she then proceeds to the kitchen to light fire and prepare breakfast for her sibling.

The day gets her busy untill she is helped by her mother to cook lunch. After lunch, Auma gets back to work by bathing the younger brother. She is also sent to the market to buy some items and is subjected to other forms of work.

“I rarely get time to rest and I feel I am doing a lot of work but I cannot complain. I always sleep late. I get little time to read books,” she said at the weekend even as government emphasises the need to have pupils study over radios due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Just like in Katrini Sub-county in Terego District, where tobacco growing is a major economic activity for many families, 12-year-old Ronald Drani does not have time to rest when it is tobacco harvesting time.

“I wake up early to work in the tobacco garden because I know the money will one time help my parents to buy clothes and feed us. Sometimes I do not think that this is child labour though I could work for many hours in the garden. After that, I have to go and look after cattle. So my day is always busy on work,” he said.

The International Labour Organisation estimates that a staggering 152 million children worldwide are still involved in child labour today. Most of them, roughly 71 per cent, are working in agriculture—work that can be dangerous and exhausting with long hours in the hot sun.

A parent and a tobacco farmer in Owaffa Trading Centre in Terego, Mr Taban Aziz, said: “Who will help us in farming tobacco if not my children? They have to learn how to work. I do not have money to employ casual labourers. But sometimes, I allow the children to rest so that they are not exhausted.”

He acknowledges that tobacco is labour intensive and would not be viable for children below 13 years to work constantly.

“It is poverty that is driving my family to work hard in the fields with my children, otherwise I would employ other people,” he added.

As a result of several cases of child labour, the Community Empowerment for Rural Development (CEFORD) has started a programme to stop child labour in communities.

Mr John Bosco Okoya, the CEFORD’s head of stop child labour programme in West Nile, says many children, especially in the districts of Nebbi, Zombo and Arua, are heavily engaged in farming activities.

He said tobacco, coffee and tea planting, weeding and harvesting is taking a toll on children now that the schools are closed. Many other children are also engaged in food vending and alcohol brewing.

“On the streets, you see a lot of children roaming as they sell eggs, avocados, bananas while those in rural areas spend most of their time in gardens. They do not have time to read books. We need to safeguard these children,” Mr Okoya said.

In Zombo, the district community development officer, Mr Samuel Ocaki, said child labour is being aggravated by the coffee business. He said many children are employed to sort coffee seeds.