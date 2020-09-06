How age limit removal backers, opposers fared in NRM elections

BY MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU



In some places, Members of Parliament (MPs) who voted against the controversial age limit Bill in December 2017, were portrayed as heroes and heroines because they did not “sell their souls”.

From the National Resistance Movement (NRM), there were 27 MPs that voted against the party position which was supported by 317 members in the House. Some of these 317 MPs who voted in favour of the age limit removal were warned of dire consequences by pockets of their constituents who vowed to pay them back through a vote.

However, 24 of them have since met President Museveni, the beneficiary of the age limit removal, who pardoned them in order to run in the just concluded elections to choose flag bearers.

Only three MPs declined to meet with Mr Museveni and have since left the party. Maracha East MP James Acidiri recently declared that he will contest as an Independent candidate, while his colleagues; Mr John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County) and Mr Patrick Oshabe Nsamba (Kasanda North) have joined Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party led by presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi, alias, Bobi Wine.

Those who returned to the party after meeting the President and were competing in Friday’s elections are Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West), Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County), Patrick Nsamba (Kassanda North), Sam Lyomoki (Workers), Monica Amoding (Kumi Woman), Louis Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya), Sylvia Rwabogo (Kabarole District Woman), Silvia Akello (Woman Otuke), Maurice Henry Kibalya (Bugabula South MP), and Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga (Mukono County South).

Others are Felix Okot Ogong (Dokolo County), Michael Timuzigu (Kajara), Moses Adome (Jie), Susan Amero (Amuria Woman), James Kaberuka (Kinkizi West), Robert Migadde (Buvuma), Sarah Nakawunde (Mpigi Woman), Evelyn Chemutai (Bukwo Woman), Dennis Sabiiti (Rubanda), Anthony Semuli (Mubende Municipality), Gafabusa (Bwamba), Kahunde (Kiryandongo), Geoffrey Macho (Busia Municipality), and Acidiri (Maracha East)

How movers performed

Much as the mover of the Bill that saw Article 102B of the Constitution removed, Mr Raphael Magyezi, who is also Local Government Minister, decided not to seek re-election in Igara West, most of his closest framers of the amendment went back to run in their Constituencies.

State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda, who was one of the key agitators for the removal of the age limit, also changed his mind and pulled out of the Mityana North race.

He said his decision was to do a more central role in campaigning for the party in Buganda region where he is Vice Chairperson for NRM.

Mr Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General who seconded the motion in September 2017 had retained the NRM flag in Kyaka South Constituency in Kyegegwa District. Also the results this newspaper had received by press time, some of the top promoters for the Bill that had won the party flag are; State Minister for Lands Ms Persis Namuganza, Burahya County MP and spokesperson NRM Parliamentary Caucus Ms Margaret Muhanga (now for Fortportal City North), State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties Ms Robinah Nabajja (Woman MP, Kakumiro), and Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa (Woman MP, Kiboga).

Meanwhile, with a number of Ministers failing to win the flag despite being at the heart of mobilising for the age limit removal, some of the back benchers who clandestinely mobilised for the amendment have been denied the party flag by the voters. We could not independently verify what could have informed the voters’ decisions.

In Mbarara City North, Mr Michael Tusiime (who has been for Mbarara Municipality) lost to the Chairman of the NRM Entrepreneurship League Dr Robert Rukaari while in Kassanda South Mr Simeo Nsubuga lost.

Others who could not retain the flag despite their tireless efforts during the debate are; James Kakooza (Kabula County) and Paul Amoru (Dokolo North).

WHAT OF THE “REBELS”