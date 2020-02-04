How city non-motorised transport way will operate

By AMOS NGWOMOYA

By March, the city non-motorised transport (NMT) corridor will be opened to the public, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) acting executive director Andrew Kitaka said yesterday.

Mr Kitaka made the remarks at the Uganda Media Centre where he was briefing journalists about the progress of the city’s infrastructural projects.

He explained that the resolution to turn Namirembe Road-Luwum Street into a non-motorised corridor was occasioned by the need to dedicate more space to pedestrians and bicycles.

“The corridor will not only offer relief to pedestrians and cyclists but also increase sales and income for business people who will attract buyers because of an organised, safe and pleasant shopping experience. Car use and air pollution will be controlled,” he said.

Mr Kitaka further revealed that the corridor will have wider green spaces for recreation, street benches and shades for shoppers, and green paths to encourage walking as a way of living healthy.

The 2km corridor starts from Entebbe Road through Luwum Street down to Namirembe Road, up to Berkley (Bakuli) junction. Its construction started in April 2018 and is being financed by the government of Uganda at a cost of Shs4b.

Mr Kitaka noted that the NMT corridor will not totally ban cars, taxis or buses from the entire route but will restrict them to certain sections. In certain sections of the route, he said, vehicles will be allowed only at certain hours for delivery of goods (late night and very early morning before 10pm to 6am).

“No street vendors, taxi touts or boda bodas will be allowed in the area. Only licensed businesses, buyers and citizens and guests of Kampala city will be allowed to operate in this area. KCCA shall work with its enforcement team and the Uganda Police Force to ensure businesses operate smoothly,” he said.

According to the design of the corridor, from Bakuli (Mengo) to Jaguar bus terminal, a two-directional flow of vehicles will be permitted.

For the section between Jaguar bus terminal and Pride Theatre, vehicle movement will be restricted.

From Pride Theatre to Mackay Road (New Taxi Park) and Kisenyi Road, vehicles will be allowed in one direction.

From New Taxi Park to Ben Kiwanuka Street and Burton Street, vehicles will be restricted, while from Burton Street to Entebbe Road, vehicles will be allowed in one direction.

Traffic on Ben Kiwanuka Street and Burton Street will be allowed to cross the NMT route but with organised control at the Ben Kiwanuka junction.

Designs for the route will be displayed at project sign boards at junctions along the route. In addition, traffic signage to guide all road users has been designed and is part of the project.

Last week, KCCA’s acting director of engineering and technical services Justus Akankwasa told this newspaper that the construction of the NMT corridor was delayed by heavy rains.

Transport in numbers

Project. The multi-modal transport master plan for Greater Kampala recommends the development of a comfortable, wide and safe NMT connecting all parts of Greater Kampala.

Such connectivity, the report states, shall encourage the population to walk and cycle on a daily basis unhindered.

Research findings as captured in the master plan indicate that walking currently accounts for 46 per cent of the trips above 1km in Greater Kampala while cycling accounts for only two per cent.

For instance, it states that more than 2.5 million non-motorised transport trips are performed daily in the metropolitan area and that the number of trips is expected to increase to eight million daily by the year 2040.