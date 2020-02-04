Govt releases Shs10b for industrial parks in Rwenzori

By Enid Ninsiima

Government has released Shs10b to develop Kasese and Kabarole industrial parks in a bid to promote agro-industrialisation in Rwenzori Sub-region.

Kasese and Fort Portal municipalities received Shs4b each for infrastructure development such as roads, electricity extension, water connection and Shs2b each for administration.

Ms Khadija Blessing Makakande, the head of communications at the National Agriculture Advisory Services (Naads) secretariat, said the funds had already been disbursed to the respective municipalities.

“Shs10b was released through Naads to clear the land, connect water and power to the area as we wait for potential investors in agro-industrialisation to take up land for processing under the agri-led programme that is being implemented in Rwenzori region,” Ms Makakande told Daily Monitor on the sidelines of the Naads zonal review and planning meetings in Kasese District last week.

She said the idea to industrialise Rwenzori was reached at in 2013 when government piloted the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme.

Ms Makakande said government will only facilitate developers who will be accommodated in the industrial park for agro-processing.

“Committees are being put in place to assess who is going to be in industrial parks and what they will be doing there,” she added.

According to Ms Makakande, Naads is distributing mango, citrus and apples seedlings to farmers in Soroti, Yumbe and Kapeeka districts this financial year due to the existing fruit factories there.

She also said the Naads secretariat was facing financial constraints due to budget cuts.

The budget allocations reportedly reduced from Shs249b in the 2018/2019 Financial Year to Shs145b in the 2019/2020 Financial Year.

“It is unfortunate that the secretariat returned the money to the Treasury as a result of service providers who would not account for it on time,” she said.

During the Rwenzori expo at the weekend, the chief coordinator of OWC, Gen Salim Saleh, said the initiative would support the establishment of rural farmer service centres and logistic hubs to complement the area commodity-based clusters.

“The rural farmer service centres will improve access to critical inputs by farmers, especially seeds, fertilizers, agro-chemicals as well other services,” he said.