How lockdown failed to change lifestyles in rural Masaka

By MICHAEL J SSALI

LWENGO- About 70 percent of Ugandans live in the countryside as smallholder farmers

and when the Covid-19 struck and a nationwide lockdown was announced in March, their main economic activity- farming – did not stop.

Small scale farming in rural areas is a source of food and income for most

households.

This implies that lives of most rural dwellers were not affected much despite the lockdown. They have the food, they live in their own homes which are also their work places, and they have sustained sources of incomes.

Unlike town dwellers, they do not have to keep indoors, since they are free to go to work-in their gardens- or to graze their animals nearby.

Living far away from the surveillance of police, they are able to visit village pubs and trading centres to consume alcohol and buy household items.

Their isolation then makes it difficult for them to access much of government support, but it also protects them against police surveillance which facilitates to go against state regulations and directives.

Most town dwellers follow local and international news on television.

In rural areas, a few families own solar powered TV sets which implies that that the main source of news is radio.

There is little evidence that rural dwellers understand the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The main problem with the lockdown is that my daughter who recently got a job as a shop attendant in Kampala no longer goes to work and she finds it hard to buy food. Very soon, she might have issues with the landlord over rent,” says Ms Josephine Namugerwa of Nabwiki

Village, Kisekka Sub-county, Lwengo District.

“Covid-19 must be a really terrible disease. Can you imagine people no longer go to places of worship and children are out of school?” she says.

Generally, for people living in rural areas life is did not change much when the lockdown was declared.

Boda-boda motorcyclists operate normally, carrying as many as two passengers, even after sunset, despite a curfew that starts 7 pm as one of the measures to fight coronavirus.

In this side of the country people fear police not the disease.

As long as the police are far away, nobody is bothered. It is still hard for the people to abandon shaking hands, of hugging while greeting, and sharing glasses while imbibing alcohol in bars.

“The measures of fighting the pandemic are not conscious of our limited resources,” Mr John Mukiibi, a teacher in a private primary school in Lwengo District, who says he has not been paid a salary for two months, says .

“Here, we don’t have our water delivered to our houses in a pipe as is the case in towns. We have to walk long distances to get it. It must be used carefully,” he said. “Otherwise, washing hands so often is an excellent habit, much as it can only be practiced by excellent people who wash their hands after touching their mobile telephone, a TV remote and touching a door handle and such things. Remember, for most households here, soap is a very expensive item which must be sparingly used. Then you speak of buying sanitizers and face masks for us here?”

Were bars not closed under the nationwide lockdown and Standard Operational Standards guidelines by the Ministry of Health?

Also located in the same place is the ‘Avocado’ or ‘Mama Keti’s Joint’ where locals sit on wooden benches to drink local banana wine, locally known as super and beer.

The joint is referred to as “Avocado” because of the big avocado tree in the compound of Mama Keti’s house.

Not far from the avocado tree is Kalori’s Pork Centre where levellers buy roast pork.

Even police officers and village local council leaders, who are supposed to enforce the lockdown in the area, visit the joint.

Other residents also make regular trips to the joint to buy pork, onions, and tomatoes.

They don’t care or know nothing about social distancing.

The drinking at Mama Keti’s Joint continues into the dead of the night.

Mama Keti, the owner of the bar, has a phone and she effectively gets information from other pub owners in the neighbouring villages, in case a police patrol vehicle transports cops who sometimes enforce the lockdown, is sighted the area.

She will quickly reminds her clients about the curfew and turn offs the lamp before locking the bar until the next day.