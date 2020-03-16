14 suspected militiamen arrested in Bundibugyo

By Longino Muhindo & Joel Kaguta

At least 14 suspected militias of Kirumira Mutima rebel group, who are said to have regrouped in the Rwenzori Sub region have been arrested, authorities have said.

The group had allegedly launched fresh attacks aimed at destabilising security in the sub-region.

They were arrested in Bundibugyo District on Saturday in a joint operation by police and UPDF soldiers.

Ms Grace Kakwenza, the Resident District Commissioner, said the suspects were allegedly found in a shrine, armed with 70 machetes, 40 knives, a flag of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu (Kingdom) and a map of Yiira state, among other things.

“After arresting the suspects, other gang members killed Mukakara Enosi Bwambale, 35, a resident, in a revenge attack accusing him of allegedly spying on them,” she said. Ms Kakwenza said reliable sources told them that the group have some trainers and traditional herbalists from DR Congo.

“But I urge the public to stay calm and keep peace as we do our work,” she added.

Cap Edwin Mawanda, the spokesperson for the UPDF Mountain Division, said investigations were ongoing to establish the suspects’ motive.

Mr Yona Maate Tumusime, the spokesperson for Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I need to find out from the [kingdom] attorney general (Alfred Makasi) because he stays in Bundibugyo to give me the account of what happened,” Mr Maate said.

“These might be people who like making noise during time of politics,” he added.