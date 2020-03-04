24-year-old woman remanded over theft of offertory

By Ruth Anderah

A 24-year-old woman has been arraigned before City Hall Court in Kampala and charged with theft of offertory.

Judith Nanangwe a resident of Kob Road Seeta in Mukono district appeared before a grade one Magistrate Fatuma Nabirye who remanded her to Luzira Prison until tomorrow for plea taking.

Prosecution states that Nanangwe stole the offertory bag on March 1, 2020 at Watoto Church, Ntinda.

According to the charge sheet, the stolen offertory bag contained cash 643,000shilligs, the property of Watoto Church, Ntinda branch.

This, however, is not the first incident of offertory theft in the recent.

Last year, the Chaplaincy of St Augustine at Makerere University released a video footage showing the thief who stole offertory money and equipment from the church.

