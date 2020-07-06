10 arrested over Makerere student’s murder

By MONITOR TEAM

Police in Kampala say they have arrested at least 10 people in connection to the murder of a third year veterinary student of Makerere University. Emmanuel Tegu was allegedly beaten by people inside the University at night on June 28. He died last Saturday at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted. Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said Monday that police carried out an intelligence led operation and arrested 10 suspects in connection to Tegu’s death following what he described as intensified investigations.

“All the suspects are residents of Makerere University in Kampala. They are detained at Wandegeya Police Station pending interrogation. The suspects, whose identities will be disclosed after interrogation, are said to have participated in the mob action that led to the death of the student,” Mr Onyango said in a statement.

Accoridng to police, there are other suspects who took off after receiving information of the death of the student.

“But our teams are pursuing them,” SP Ongango added.