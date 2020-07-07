1,000 residents face eviction as land wrangle intensifies

By Moses Okeya

The Ministry of Works and a Jinja City-based businessman owning Hared Petroleum, are embroiled in a land row that is likely to leave at least 1,000 squatters in two villages, displaced.

The contested land is located on Plots 58, 60 and 62 in Kisinja Village and Plots 73, 75 and 77 in Nile Crescent Village.

According to Ms Joyce Nanteza, the Chief Materials Engineer in the Ministry of Works, the land under contention does not belong to Hared Petroleum, but to the ministry’s Jinja regional laboratory.

“This land belongs to the Ministry and we are watching the situation,” she said, adding that the ministry will inform the squatters about its intentions to clear that area for emergency construction of premises.

Ms Nanteza further suggested that a new department is to be constructed in that area, paving way for future construction testing sites for newly-constituted Jinja City.

Her explanation was also communicated in a June 23 letter to the LC1 chairperson, Works Village, Mr Muhammad Mwanje, a copy of which was sent to City Town Clerk, Mr Ambrose Ocen.

Mr Bashir Musa Yusuf, the director of Hared Petroleum, had, in a letter dated June 17 to then Jinja Central Division Town Clerk, Ms Joy Kasowole, alleged encroachment on the contested plots of land.

“This is to inform you that my land at the above mentioned plots was encroached on by unknown people and I am kindly requesting for your intervention by removing the said people from my land,” the letter reads in part.

The then Jinja Municipality Deputy Town Clerk, Mr Peter Mawerere, said a search on the properties revealed that the estate belongs to Hared Petroleum who was directed to develop it effective June 1.

“From June 1, to July 1 this year, you are directed to vacate this place or be handled in accordance with Section 2(A) of the Physical Planning Act (2020).

“Every Ugandan has a duty to create, maintain and enhance a well-planned environment,” Mr Mawerere would later write, further directing Mr Mwanje to liaise with the affected residents to ensure sanity in the whole process.

Mr Mawerere also suggested that then Municipality Enforcement Officer has also been directed to follow-up on the issue.

According to Mr Mawerere, the planning section noted with concern the illegal development of the aforementioned plots by unknown people.

“The place was turning into a slum with associated challenges like lack of sanitary facilities, poor adherence to Standard Operating Procedure in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and also poor solid waste management among others,” he added.

The Jinja City Speaker, Mr Moses Bizitu, on Sunday accused businessman (Yusuf) of giving out Shs200,000 as compensation, describing it as “too small to support people during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“We are going to have a meeting of the parties involved to see what can come out,” Mr Bizitu said.

However, Mr Mwanje said they have stayed on the contested area for more than 20 years and spent a lot of money constructing houses, with some of them having running businesses.

Mr Mwanje added that Mr Mawerere instructed them to vacate the land because Hared tycoon had bought it.

Mr Pius Mayeko, a resident, said the issue of evicting people during this Covid-19 lockdown is not good and was opposed by government.

“The residents have not been working for three months but you are evicting them and giving them small money which cannot even pay transport during this Covid-19 period,” Mr Mayeko said, vowing to petition relevant authorities.



Ministry of Works reaction

The Ministry of Works Spokesperson, Ms Susan Kataike, when contacted said the land in question belongs to the Ministry of Works which has plans to build regional laboratories in different parts of the country including Jinja, Gulu and Hoima among others.

“This land was erroneously given to a private developer by Jinja Municipal Council. The purpose of their letter was to inform Jinja Municipal Council that the land does not belong to them, but to the Ministry and that they intend to use it because municipality authorities gave it away without consulting them,” she said.