11 suspects arrested for pelting bottles at Bebe Cool

Police banned concerts of Bobi Wine after he declared that he will stand against President Museveni in 2021 election.

Some revellers have been attacking NRM leaning artistes in retaliation of the banning of concerts of Kyaddondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

By ANDREW BAGALA

Police say that they arrested 11 people suspected to be behind the throwing of bottles at Bebe Cool during Cindy's Boom Party concert over the weekend at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

"The suspects were arrested by our covert officers that were within the crowd. They are detained at Jinja Road Police Station," Police spokesman Fred Enanga said on Monday

Police statement comes hours after First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba accused police of not doing enough to protect singers who support his father from violence on the stage. Bebe Cool is a known supporter of the National Resistance Movement Party.

“How could Police and the bouncers at Cindy's concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda's greatest artistes? The same hooligans beat up women (on Women's Day) for simply loving Presdent Museveni and Bebe Cool. We expect a lot better next time from

Uganda Police Force,” he tweeted.

Artistes that support the NRM party have been attacked on the concert stages in different parts of the country.

However, there hasn't been previous arrests until this time. CP Enanga said they aren't going to allow pelting of artistes with bottles at events, saying it can cause a stampede.

He said it isn't clear whether the attacks are politically motivated or not.

