12 awarded Shs380m over torture by police

By ANTHONY WESAKA & JULIET KIGONGO

A total of 12 people have been jointly awarded compensation of Shs387m for unlawful detention after demonstrating against the removal of presidential age limit from the Constitution and in connection with the killing of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

While condemning the acts of individual police officers, Justice Margaret Mutonyi said the compensation is to serve as a future deterrent to men in uniform who violate the rights of citizens.

“… it is a notorious fact that some [security officers] are rewarded and applauded for acting with impunity against citizens, which amounts to gross abuse of authority and must, therefore, be discouraged and condemned by this court,” Justice Mutonyi ruled on Friday.

The police officers, who had been sued by the 12 people, were Mr Asan Kasingye, Mr Emillian Kayima, Mr Brian Nyehangane, Ms Sarah Nankwaga Sharifa, and Mr Alfred Ndugutse.

The bulk of the compensation will be footed by the Attorney General and the rest by the individual police officers.

However, Mr Kasingye and Mr Kayima will not compensate the 12 petitioners as court did not implicate them in the human rights violations.

Ten petitioners had alleged that they were arrested on September 18, 2017, from Kampala City.

They further alleged that they were kept in incommunicado for 192 days and for another 120 days, without being formally charged before courts of law.

The age limit group included Mr Abel Mucunguzi, Mr Johab Agaba, Mr Edris Mutebi, Mr Jackson Ssemwanga, Mr Ferdinand Luta, Mr Eddy Atwiine, Mr Bashil Mubiru, Mr Ronald Muwonge, Mr Eria Musoke and Mr Galasi Mushizimana.

The second group of the petitioners consisted of Ms Aisha Ampiire, Ms Sadati Nansubuga, and a human rights group, Rights Trumpet.

The group had claimed the fundamental rights of the co-wives were violated when police arrested them on March 21, 2017, on suspicion that Ms Ampiire’s husband, Abdul Rashid Mbazira, was involved in the murder of Kaweesi.

Justice Mutonyi observed that police’s role was to provide security for them but not to violently stop them since the Constitution caters for peaceful demonstrations.

Mr Nyehangane, who was in charge of Naggalama Police Station, was faulted by the judge for refusing to release the age limit demonstrators on police bond or take to court within 48 hours.

On Kaweesi case

In the alleged murder of Kaweesi, the judge observed that the two co-wives who were breastfeeding were detained for six days without being formally produced in courts.

The judge said the female police officer, Ms Nankwanga, blindfolded the co-wives and detained them at the Special Investigations Unit- Kireka.