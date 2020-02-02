12 districts without girls in Division One

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

A total of 12 districts across the country failed to register girls in Division One in the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results released on Friday. Two districts also failed to register a single boy in the same division.

The districts with no girls in Division One include Amudat, Agago, Amolatar, Buhweju, Bukwo, Buliisa, Kween, Lamwo, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Ntoroko, and Zombo.

Amudat and Napak had no boys in Division One.

Over all, more than 100 districts had less than 10 per cent of their candidates in Division One, with only 15 districts scoring above 10 per cent in Division One.

The worst performing district was Amudat, with no candidate passing in Division One, followed by Kween and Ntoroko, both tying at 0.4 per cent of the candidates passing in Division One. Bukwo had 0.5 per cent of the candidates in Division One.

Others with poor performance include Nakapiripirit with 0.6 per cent in Division One, Alebtong, Lamwo and Namutumba, with 0.7 per cent passing in Division One, Yumbe and Nwoya completed the list of districts with less than one per cent of the candidates passing in Division One.

Abim, Amuria, Apac, Bugiri, Buhweju, Bulambuli, Bundibugyo, Bunyangabo, Butaleja, Butebo, Buvuma, Dokolo, and Gomba, all had between one and two per cent of the candidates in Division One. Others are Kaberamaido, Kasese, Katakwi, Kyankwanzi, Luuka, Moyo, Namisindwa, Omoro, Pakwach, Pallisa, Serere, Sironko, and Zombo, all scoring between one and two per cent in Division One.

Prof Mary Okwakol, the Uneb chairperson, said while the performance has improved, students have continued to fare poorly in science subjects, particularly girls.

Top performers

At the upper end of performance, Mukono emerged the overall best district.

The district had 19.9 per cent of the students pass in Division One, 22.3 per cent in Division Two, 22.6 per cent in Division Three and 31.6 per cent passed in Division Four. Only 3.7 per cent of the candidates were in divisions seven and nine, while one per cent had no grades.

In the second position is Wakiso, with 16.3 per cent of the candidates passing in Division One, 22.8 per cent in Division Two, 23.2 per cent in Division Three and 33.4 in Division Four. The district had 4.3 per cent of the candidates in Division Seven and Nine, while one per cent had no grades.

At least 15.9 per cent of candidates who sat for the exams in schools in Kampala passed in Division One, 23.4 per cent passed in Division Two, 22.6 per cent passed in Division Three and 33.4 per cent were in Division Four.

At least 4.7 per cent were in Division Seven and Nine, while 1.2 per cent of the candidates had no grades.

Other districts that performed well include Bushenyi with 14.1 per cent in Division One, Kalungu (13.5 per cent), Masaka (13.1 percent), Mbarara (13 per cent) and Rukungiri (11.6 per cent).

Buikwe, Butambala, Hoima, Ibanda, Luweero, Moroto, Napak and Ntungamo all had 10 per cent of their candidates in Division One.

According to the Uneb grading, a candidate is deemed to have passed if the person obtained grades ranging from Division One to Division Four. Those in Division Seven and Nine are failures, while a candidate that missed one or all the papers cannot be graded and is placed in Division X.

At least 4,660, representing 1.4 per cent of the total number of candidates, had no grades.

Advertisement