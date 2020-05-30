By URN

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country, bringing the number of confirmed cases of nationals to 329.

The 12 new cases were from 1,928 samples that were tested from different points of entry and two laboratories; Uganda Virus Research Institute and the Central Public Health Laboratory.

Of the 12 new cases, five are of truck drivers who entered the country through the Elegu point of entry, while seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Relatedly, 25 foreign truck drivers were denied entry and handed over to their countries of origin after testing positive for the virus.

As of now the number of truck drivers handed over stands at over 350.

According to the health ministry, all the contacts who tested positive were under quarantine at the time of testing. However, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine has expressed worry that the community contacts of the truck drivers might be spreading the disease because some of them are yet to be traced.