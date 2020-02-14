15 people die in Mayuge motor accident

By Yazid Yolisigira & URN

15 people Friday died in a road accident at Imanyiro village on Musita-Lumino Road in Mayuge District.

Most of the victims were traders.

They were travelling to Kampala-bound commuter taxi that was carrying 17 passengers at 5:00 am.

Mr James Mubi, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson said on Friday that the taxi which was speeding, knocked a stationary Tata truck that was carrying sugarcane, at about 5 am.

He said two passengers; a woman and a toddler, who sustained grave injuries, have been taken to Iganga Hospital.

"Sugarcane trucks are not supposed to be parked on the highway because they obstruct other road users, which causes accidents," Mr Mubi said.

