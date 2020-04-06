16 security officers arrested over violence in curfew

By Clare Muhindo

Sixteen security personnel have been arrested over excessive use of violence meted out on civilians while implementing the curfew directive in Amuru district.

This follows a directive issued by President Museveni of a curfew to be observed for two weeks as the country struggles to put the spread of the coronavirus at bay.

The officers, ten from the police force and six from the military, are accused of aggravated torture of several women and men for allegedly violating curfew orders and the ban on public gatherings.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, in a statement, said the incident occurred on the evening of April 2, 2020 at Lorokwo West Village, Elegu Town Council in Amuru District.

He says the patrollers targeted the area due to congestion and an uncontrolled setting of makeshift structures.

“Using a heavy handed approach to disperse the occupants, the patrollers kicked doors open and dragged the occupants out and some fell in the muddy surfaces. Several vulnerable women and a few men were injured in the process,” he says.

He adds that victims reported their ordeal to their leaders who took note of their concerns and forwarded them to the State House Anti-corruption Unit.

A total of 38 victims comprising of 31 females and seven males were traced and their detailed statements recorded.

“One of the male victims suffered significant injuries of a fractured arm and is admitted at the 4th divisional hospital in Gulu, while the rest of the victims had obvious injuries,” he noted.

Accused Police officers include; ASP Richard balenzi, Sgt. Charles Musaasizi, Cpl. Josepg Odong, PC Moses Opado, PC Augustine Opio, PC Bosco Okello, PC Jimmy Okello, PC Richard Ssentambu, PC Byamukama G, PC nelson Funga and PC Richard Busingye. They are being charged with aggravated torture.