17-year-old girl defiled by her Facebook lover, two others

By Daily Nation

A steamy relationship that began on Facebook involving a 17-year-old girl has ended up as a defilement case, after the minor was sexually assaulted by three men, including her Facebook lover.

The girl, a resident of Homa Bay County, had travelled several kilometres to Vihiga County to meet her new-found Facebook lover after a couple of messages shared between them.

The minor said she “met” the man, whom she only identified as Vincent, on Facebook this year and they later agreed to meet.

The man invited her to his home in Mbale, Vihiga County, on June 5 where the two strangers-turned-lovers met and spent the night together.

The girl sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination last year but did not join Form One and had been living with her aunt in Mbita since.

She narrated that Vincent defiled her on the night of June 5 and threw her out of the house, prompting her to seek help so she could return to Homa Bay.

Advertisement

This is when she met a boda-boda operator, identified as Davies, who took her to a lodging in Kakamega where they spent the night together.

In a move that further complicated the minor’s visit to Vihiga and turned it into a total nightmare, Davies also disappeared, leaving her stranded.

She then met the third man, who after listening to her tribulations, offered to take her back to Vincent’s house. They found Vincent’s house locked and the man offered to host her for the night, and defiled her.

In a movie-like narration that saw her take one disastrous step after another, she ended up falling into the hands of the three beasts.

A woman came to her rescue on June 10, five days after her horrifying experiences. She had earlier lied to her aunt in Mbita that she was visiting her mother for a weekend.

The woman she met on June 10 took her to the Mbale Police Station, where she recorded her ordeal. The police then called her mother and invited her to visit the station.

The experience has left her traumatised as all her defilers insisted on having unprotected sex.

Her mother said she had been struggling in vain to reach her daughter since her “disappearance” and was surprised when she received a call asking her to go to the Mbale Police Station.

“I have never been to this county before. My home is in Homa Bay County,” she said, shocked at what had befallen her fourth-born child.

She is now trying to pursue justice for her daughter. “The man who invited her to this place should be arrested,” she said.