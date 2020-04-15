By Dorothy Nakaweesi

The 18th Extraordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State which had been purposely scheduled to discuss the ongoing novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has been postponed to a later date.

The summit which was going to be held via video conferencing today had been summoned by the Rwandan President and Chairperson of the Summit, Paul Kagame, specifically to exchange on the regional response against COVID-19, including its fiscal, economic and social consequences in the Community.

In a letter dated April 14, 2020 to the EAC Secretary General, Amb. Liberat Mfumukeko, Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Vincent Biruta, said that the Extraordinary Summit had been postponed due to a request by the Republic of South Sudan.

Hon Biruta, who is also the Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers, said that a new date for the Extraordinary Summit would be communicated in due course.

As of April 15, 2020, all Partner States had confirmed cases of coronavirus with Kenya reporting 216 cases with 9 deaths; Rwanda 134; Uganda 55; Tanzania 53 with 3 deaths; Burundi 5 and one death and South Sudan 4 cases. Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda have not reported any deaths so far.

A Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Ministers Responsible for Health and Ministers Responsible for EAC Affairs on the COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness and Response held on 25th March, 2020 resolved, among other things, directed all Partner States to continue implementing mandatory quarantine for 14 days for all travellers to the region, and avoid imported cases by implementing strict screening procedures at all border points.

The Ministers further resolved to maintain suspension of EAC regional face-to-face meetings and urged EAC Organs and Institutions to utilize Modern Technology such as video-conferences, Webinars and Skype Calls for holding such meetings until such a time when the situation has been contained.

The meeting directed all Partner States to implement 100% exit and entry screenings by applying the multilayer mechanism to avoid some loopholes, such as transit Passengers.

The Ministers also resolved to minimize cross border movement of people while facilitating free movements of Goods and Services in the EAC region. This was to ensure that trade continues unhindered throughout the region.

Background

Article 10 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC states that the Summit shall consist of the Heads of State or Government of the Partner States. Among the functions of the Summit is to give general directions and impetus as to the development and achievement of the objectives of the Community.

The Summit meets at least once in every year and may hold extraordinary meetings at the request of any member of the Summit.

The tenure of office of the Chairperson of the Summit is one year and the office of the Chairperson shall be held in rotation among the Partner States. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is the current Chairperson of the Community.