2 held as police, detectives foil trafficking of 4 girls

By JALIRA NAMYALO & EPHRAIMM KASOZI

Two people were on Friday arrested and detained after the authorities foiled an alleged trafficking of four girls to the Middle East.

The suspects were arrested at Entebbe International Airport as they escorted the four girls to travel to unnamed destinations in the Middle East.

The alleged trafficking of the girls was foiled by a joint operation of police detectives and the State House Anticorruption Unit.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire confirmed the arrest of two persons saying the four girls are being treated as victims and will be subjected to recording statements.

“We received information of a person who was allegedly in the process of trafficking persons. We intercepted a motor vehicle carrying four girls and the driver who led us to his boss,” he said.

Mr Oweyesigire said detectives are investigating the circumstances under which the suspects were reportedly operating without a valid licence.

“The two persons are with us in custody and in three days, we shall seek legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he said.

The crackdown

Mr Oweyesigire added that they acted on information from their intelligence personnel.

“Our efforts are not futile because we are on high alert following numerous cases of migrant workers being returned dead and sometimes the bodies take long to be returned. We have strengthened our systems to crackdown on such crimes,” he said.

Asked where the girls were destined, Mr Oweyesigire said they were still finding out from the victims but their documents showed that they were to board an Emirates flight to Dubai, UAE.

“Once evidence comes out that these suspects have no licence, they will be charged with trafficking. We also are investigating to establish other groups of persons they are working with,” he added.