By MONITO TEAM

Two returnees from Mumbai, India are among the nine new infections reported by the Ministry of Health as Uganda's virus cases Friday rose to 911. The others are truck drivers (four) and contacts/alerts from Kyotera (one) and Amuru (two). The director general health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, said in a statement that all the new infections were under quarantine.

He said 11 foreign truck drivers; 10 from Kenya and one from Tanzania had been denied entry into Uganda after testing positive for the virus at the borders.

"There are 197 active cases on admission; 172 are Ugandans, six refugees and 19 foreigner. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are not captured in the cumulative confirmed cases," Dr Mwebesa said.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 849 Covid-19 recoveries and no virus related death, according to Dr Mwebesa.