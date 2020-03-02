How 2017 UCE stars performed in S.6 exams

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

A big number of students, who excelled in the Uganda Certificate of Education in 2017, continued their excellent performances in the 2019 A-Level results released last Thursday.

However, others declined sharply at A-Level, with one student, who scored aggregate 10 at O-Level in 2017, attaining five points in the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

Fifteen of the students, who got Aggregate 8 in 8 subjects in 2017 O-Level examinations, scored 20 points in the UACE results released last Thursday. Seventeen candidates got 19 points, 12 got 18 points, eight obtained 17 points, another eight got 16 points and five got 15 points each.

Six students, who got Aggregate 8 in Senior Four in 2017, obtained 14 points, one got 13 points, four scored 12 points, one 10 points, and another 8 points.

The list also shows that 12 of the students who scored Aggregate 9 in O-level in 2017, this time scored the maximum 20 points. Another 14 scored 19 points and 24 scored 18 points. A total of 18 students of the same lot scored 17 points in A-Level while 24 scored 16 points. The lowest score in this category was six, while one did not sit the exams.

Of those who obtained Aggregate 10 in UCE, seven scored 20 points in the 2019 A-level examinations, 20 scored 19 points and 31 scored 18 points. The least on this lot scored five points.

Of all the candidates who scored between Aggregate 8 and 10 at O-Level in 2017, Elisha Namutegere from Ndejje Secondary School, who scored Aggregate 10, emerged the overall best and most improved candidate, scoring 20 points at A-Level.

Namutegere also scored Aggregate Four in the 2013 Primary Leaving Examinations. He was followed by Eric Serugunda from Masaka Secondary School, who also scored 20 points.

Overall at national level, 160 candidates scored 20 points, 383 scored 19 points and 707 scored 18 points.

Educationists suggest the decline between the O-Level and A-Level scores was because of tough measures instituted by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), which stopped cheating.

Mr James Tweheyo, the former secretary general of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union, attributed the performance to the fact that UNEB has tightened the examination management system, leaving little or no room for leakage.

He said many of the stars of yesteryears were from “commercial” secondary schools, who are obsessed with “good grades” and would do anything to have prior knowledge to examination materials to assist their students.

“Uneb this time tightened up the examination management process and there were very few cases, if any, of malpractices and leakages. The implication is that those students who truly studied didn’t have disadvantages; that is why you see the traditional schools are now coming back to life,” Mr Tweheyo said.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the current Unatu secretary general, said a number of O-Level stars failed to make to it to the top in last year’s A-Level examinations because some chose wrong subject combinations, while others could have been affected by the environment in their new schools.

Mr Baguma also said indiscipline, lack of concentration and other issues might have affected them. “It could be the subject combinations. The assumption is that when you get 8 for 8, it means you can do any subject and this could in turn be that the subject combination you took in Advanced level was not your best and you fail to hit the top,” he said.