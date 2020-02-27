2019 UACE: Biology poorly done subject

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Poor performance in science subjects, especially biology continues to raise concern among officials of the Uganda National Examination board (UNEB).

Releasing the the 2019 exams results in Kampala today, the board chairperson, Prof Mary Okwakol said the results indicate that there's a better performance in 2019 than that of 2018.

“However, entry for science subjects are quite low. Biology continues to be a cause of concern.

In the last 4 years, less than 50 percent of the candidates obtained passes at principle level,” she said.

She said the board introduced new measures to enhance the accuracy of data capture. Each candidates score was captured twice to detect and eliminate any discrepancies.

“UNEB received an award of excellence presented by NITA Uganda for its outstanding e-service in the education sector. The board continues to be conscious of the needs of learners with various forms of disability and learning challenges,” Ms Okwakol said.