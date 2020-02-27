2019 UACE: Over 1,400 candidates ordered to repeat senior six

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

At least 1,433 candidates have been ordered to repeat senior six after they failed to obtain any principle pass in last year’s Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE), according to the results released today (Thursday).

While releasing the exam results at the Office of the President in Kampala, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) executive secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo said that out of the 103,301 candidates who sat for the exams, 101,868 have been able to obtain a principal pass during the exams.

“A total of 1,433 candidates have not been able to obtain any principle pass, hence they obtained F and are supposed to repeat,” he said.

According to the results, a total of 38,737 obtained three principle passes, 26,986 have obtained two principle passes and 23,327 have obtained one principle pass while a total of 12,828 have obtained a subsidiary.

However, Mr Odongo said on Thursday that an analysis of the overall candidates performance in the examination show that a very high percentage of candidates (98.6) qualified for an award of UACE.