2020 Monitor, NSSF career fair starts today

By Stephen Otage

The ninth National Social Security Fund and Monitor Publications Limited annual universities career fair kicks off today at Makerere University Business School with experts teaching students how to manage money.

Mr Joel Kajjajjatta, the Nation Media Group-Uganda Human Resource business partner, said this year’s theme will focus on financial literacy of students. Discussions will entail encouraging students to come up with their own jobs.

“We have lined up experts, who will be talking to students about personal finance, financial literacy, today’s job market and startups. We shall start with an expo at Makerere University Business School today,” he said, adding that March has been dedicated to the career expo to be held in 11 universities across the country.

The universities include Kyambogo, Makerere, Ndejje, Nkumba, YMCA, IUIU Mbale, Gulu, Nkozi, Muteesa I Royal and Bishop Stuart in Mbarara District. YMCA is the latest addition to participating institutions.

Last year, a number of students from universities implemented the advice. At the Islamic University, Mbale campus, students make craft shoes from recycling old shoes. Others ventured into packaging roasted and ground coffee using locally available materials.

In Gulu University, some students offering Agriculture initiated a community agricultural extension project, where they educate farmers about the effects of climate change and ways to ensure they continue producing food even during prolonged dry spell.

The career fair is also supported by Kampala Capital City Authority.

Students are usually taught things that they would not learn from university. During last year, experts shared about challenges in work places such as banks, where jobs of bank tellers over the years have been phased out, while lawyers are threatened by technology, which will be replacing human beings.