2021 polls: Opposition want ballot papers printed abroad

By Derrick Wandera

Opposition political parties have demanded that the ballot papers for the 2021 General Election be printed from outside the country to guarantee some level of credibility and security to the electoral process.

Of the six major political parties Daily Monitor contacted yesterday, to comment on the participation of local companies in the ballot printing deal, four of them cited leakages in locally printed ballots and asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to drop the local firms.

Only the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) indicated that they did not have any issues with the procurement of the ballot papers as long as the whole process is safe and secure.

The EC secretary, Mr Sam Rwakoojo, however, disclosed that they had advertised the ballot papers deal inviting both local and foreign companies to bid for the printing of 186 million ballot papers.

Making ballot papers

“It is a huge job and we are looking for companies that have the capacity to do the job. If local companies have the requirements, we shall give them a chance. We called six local companies and asked them to present their credentials,” Mr Rwakoojo said.

The 2016 election ballot papers were printed by Paarl Media Printers, a South Africa-based company at a cost of Shs45 billion. EC officials yesterday said they could not readily avail the projected cost of the ballot papers for the 2021 General Election.

People Power spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, said they would rather have ballot papers printed from outside Uganda to prevent ballot-stuffing which practice has been common in Uganda.

“With this regime, you cannot take chances because they will order for printing of extra ballots in case the ballots are printed from Uganda,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

FDC party chairman, Mr Wasswa Biriggwa, said: “We would have no problem having the ballots printed here in the spirit of buy Uganda, build Uganda (BUBU) policy but that would be very dangerous. The regime could easily have ballots printed in excess to favour their rigging. With printing from outside the country, there would be some level of accountability.”

Ms Alice Alaso, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) coordinator, said: “One of the things that bedevilled our election is ballot staffing and giving the EC a chance to have a local company printing the ballot puts us in more danger. We would rather the printing be done outside the country. There we would have some level of transparency and accountability.”

Mr Asuman Basalirwa, the Jeema President, said: “Let EC first address the big question of how the elections will be conducted before they jump onto ballot printing. We know that we promote the BUBU policy which is very good but I don’t think it is safe to print the ballots in Uganda.

Not happy

Mr Kenneth Kakande, the DP spokesperson, said: “It is very obvious that if the ballots are printed from Uganda there will be adulteration of the numbers.”

NRM deputy Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, said: “Whether printed in Uganda or South Africa, if the insecurities are there they will remain. We do not mind where the ballot papers are printed from as long as we have a transparent process of printing, packaging, transporting and counting the ballots.”

The UPC faction leader, Mr Peter Walubiri, said: “Regardless of where the ballots are printed, the rigging and ballot- stuffing will happen. President Museveni and his people could even decide to have another printer in the State House and in the wee hours of the morning the security transports the ballots to the polling stations. We need to address the issues of ballot staffing first.”