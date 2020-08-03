2021 polls: Tumukunde goes underground in search for votes

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

Kampala- Presidential aspirant and former Security minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, has opted to go underground to canvas for votes as the race to unseat his former boss, President Museveni, heats up ahead of the 2021 General Election.

While hosting a section of Muslim leaders for Idd prayers at his home in Kololo, a Kampala suburb, last Friday, Lt Gen Tumukunde said Opposition camps are disseminating information to the electorate without preparing them and building systems.

Gen Tumukunde said the Opposition should not yield to the pressure from citizens about internal political party proceedings but focus on building solid structures to guarantee victory in the 2021 polls.

“I have heard a very serious disagreement with the way Opposition runs politics. I know there is so much pressure in the era of information to want to get so public [and] so open, but I want to ask you that should you ever do all this, where does your publicity land?” Lt Gen Tumukunde wondered.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East legislator, recently launched his National Unity Platform (NUP) party, while Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party cemented its relationship with Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago last month.

A faction of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) also unanimously declared Mr Jimmy Akena its sole candidate for party presidency.

Lt Gen Tumukunde led the 2016 Museveni campaign taskforce where he rubbed shoulders with the Opposition politicians, and he hopes his experience will come at the fore.

“I am spending more time creating networks, creating structures [and] creating systems. When we get public, it matters that there is where you land,” he told Daily Monitor without disclosing the date of the said launch.

“That is my approach and I am satisfying myself that I am doing something sufficient about creating networks. I also lost two months in prison sadly, but this does not stop us from moving forward,” he added.

The former spymaster is currently battling charges of treason and unlawful possession of firearms that were slapped on him in March.

Lt Gen Tumukunde was arrested after notifying the Electoral Commission of his intentions to run for presidency.

Since his release, he has been in a series of meetings with different groups.

Among them were a section of the Muslim community whom Lt Gen Tumukunde believes will be in key in his pursuance of votes.

“I just wanted to have a close association and interface with them because I think they have quite a presence in Uganda, especially in the urban areas,” he said.

“In my dealings with them, especially during the anti-terrorism times, I discovered that they have number of complaints but these complaints are not necessarily communicated to those who decide policy and those who decide the direction of the country so I was advising them,” he added.

Mr Edrisi Luswabi, the Kampala District Khadhi, lauded Lt Gen Tumukunde’s willingness to work with them.

Lt Gen Tumukunde expressed his displeasure about the Parliament approval and creation of new counties.

“I continue to get worried about the volume of expenses that we attach to administration. I know people want to be represented...but this must always be paged against informed expenditure. You cannot earn like a pauper and you spend like a king,” he said.