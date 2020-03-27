25 homeless as storm hits Kamuli again

By OPIO SAM CALEB

At least 25 families have been left homeless and on the brink of hunger after storms destroyed four Villages in Kadungu and Nansololo Parishes in Namasagali Sub County, Kamuli District.

Mr Vincent Magogo, the Kadungu Zone A Chairperson, on Thursday said the storm that came at around 8pm on Wednesday, found most of the residents in their houses waiting for supper, so no life was lost.

Food destroyed

“About 25 houses had their roofs blown off, with about 10 of them razed to the ground; while scores of sliced potatoes and bags of maize were destroyed,” Mr Magogo said as he took reporters on a tour of the devastation.

Mr Magogo called upon government to help the victims with emergency humanitarian assistance and reroofing so that they can comply with the Coronavirus presidential directive to stay home.

“We have a family of seven who are crammed in the kitchen with hens after the main house was blown off; now, how do we secure ourselves from the Coronavirus?” Mr Donosio Musana, a resident, wondered.

Mr Karim Waiswa, 45, whose house was razed to the ground and trees uprooted, said residents mobilised a tarpaulin once donated by the area Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Moses Kizige, to give the family.

Mr Kizige regretted that the disaster has struck at a time when the country is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“At least this time there were no deaths registered though we expect more rains. All we need is to have proper data, information and collectively help the victims,” he said.

Last year, a similar storm left five people dead and about 850 households affected in Namasagali, Balawoli and Kagumba Sub-counties.