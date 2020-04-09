By BARBARA NALWEYISO AND STEPHEN OTAGE

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit on Wednesday handed city businessman Abid Alam over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning into alleged crimes he committed last Saturday at Bukoba and Bukompe villages, Nalutuntu Parish, Nalutuntu Sub County in Kassanda South Constituency.

Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the unit said the businessman was handed over to police to record statements regarding allegations that a group of people attached to him gang raped a woman, destroyed banana plantations, robbed property and battered residents of Bukoba and Bukompe villages, among others.

“When I contacted the RPC Wamala sub region to investigate the matter, he said they had 27 files of atrocities against Abid Alam. A woman was gang raped, people were beaten, plantations cut down," she said.

A group of people attached to the Indian investor allegedly invaded the farm of one Arthur Mugyenyi, a resident of Bukoba village.

The area MP Simeo Nsubuga said during the attack, the assailants injured one Samuel Kyakabale, the cattle keeper of Mr Mugyenyi and gang-raped his wife as he and his children watched helplessly.

They also reportedly destroyed two houses, cut down three acres of banana plantation, before taking away 200 heads of cattle and 50 goats.

"Before this incident happened, Abid Alam, his son and his bodyguards spent the whole of Saturday April 4, 2020 at the farm planning how to commit the crimes and he left that place at 6pm," the MP said.

"This is not the first time these serious crimes have been committed against my people. Last year alone, about three people were killed in Bukoba and Bukompe villages by workers of Abid Alam. Some suspects were arrested but later released under nuclear circumstances,” Mr Nsubuga said.