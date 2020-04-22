27-year-old man accused of killing father over Shs6,000

He said that the suspect asked his father, now the deceased, to pay him back his Shs6,000 which the father had borrowed from him some days back

By YAHUDU KITUNZI AND JULIET NALUWOOGA

A 27-year-old man is on the run after allegedly killing his father over Shs6, 000 debt.

The suspect, a peasant and resident of Bunakobe village, Bufaka parish, Bumasifwa Sub County in Sironko District is said to have killed his father, James Woyaga, 53, following a disagreement over the money he owed him.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said they are currently hunting for the suspect who fled his home after the attack.

Mr Taitika said the suspect first asked his father, now the deceased, to repay the money he borrowed some days back but when Woyaga said he did not have the money at the moment a heated verbal exchanged ensued.

The suspect then kicked his father in the stomach. Woyaga fell down but his son continued battering him until he became unconscious.

Police said the suspect disappeared immediately before Woyaga was pronounced dead.