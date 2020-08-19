28 candidates begin campaigns for NRM top positions
Wednesday August 19 2020
The battle for top positions in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is shaping up as candidates are set to face off in an open campaign today ahead of tomorrow’s vote in the national delegates conference.
National Executive Committee (NEC) members are expected to endorse the names of the candidates for the positions of 1st national vice chairperson, 2nd national vice chairperson (female) and the six regional vice chairpersons today and forward them to the conference for voting.
The open campaigns will be held at the party headquarters on Plot 10 Kyadondo Road in Kampala on live television, radio and online broadcast to the NEC members who continue to sit in regional clusters across the country.
Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba explained that the candidates who will be endorsed by NEC will be voted for by the district conferences through resolution by circular. The members of the district conference will walk to the polling station, cast their vote by signing under the photographs of their favourite candidates before exiting the venue.
According to the guidelines approved by CEC, only the presiding officers, the members of the district Covid-19 task force and the agents of the candidates will remain at the venue for the tally of the votes before being transmitted to the party Electoral Commission headquarters for final tallying.
The final declaration of results will be made by party EC chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, from either State House Entebbe or Nakasero depending where the President will have chosen to close the conference at 8pm.
CONTESTED POSITIONS
2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female)
Rebecca Kadaga
Debora Kyanzike Kinobe
Jane Frances Amongin
Percis Namuganza
Vice Chairperson for Kampala
Godfrey Nyakana
Singh Katongole
Salim Uhuru
Vice Chairperson Northern
Samuel Odongo Oledo
Jacob Oulanyah
Sam Engola
Timothy Okee
Vice Chairperson Karamoja
Simon Peter Aleper
Jimmy Lokoru Tebanyag
Vice Chairperson for Central
Twaha Ssonko Kiganda
Godfrey Kiwanda
Moses Mayengo
John Magaro
Moses Kalwanga Kalisa
Vice Chairperson for Eastern
Mike Mukula
Sanjay Tana
Christine Harriet Akello
Vice Chairperson for Western
Diin Emmanuel Kisembo
Matayo Kyaligonza
Florence Kintu Tumwine
Chris Baryomunsi
Boaz Kafuda
Wilberforce Muhangi
mkthembo@ug.natiuonmedia.com