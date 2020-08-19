28 candidates begin campaigns for NRM top positions

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The battle for top positions in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is shaping up as candidates are set to face off in an open campaign today ahead of tomorrow’s vote in the national delegates conference.

National Executive Committee (NEC) members are expected to endorse the names of the candidates for the positions of 1st national vice chairperson, 2nd national vice chairperson (female) and the six regional vice chairpersons today and forward them to the conference for voting.

The open campaigns will be held at the party headquarters on Plot 10 Kyadondo Road in Kampala on live television, radio and online broadcast to the NEC members who continue to sit in regional clusters across the country.

Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba explained that the candidates who will be endorsed by NEC will be voted for by the district conferences through resolution by circular. The members of the district conference will walk to the polling station, cast their vote by signing under the photographs of their favourite candidates before exiting the venue.

According to the guidelines approved by CEC, only the presiding officers, the members of the district Covid-19 task force and the agents of the candidates will remain at the venue for the tally of the votes before being transmitted to the party Electoral Commission headquarters for final tallying.

The final declaration of results will be made by party EC chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, from either State House Entebbe or Nakasero depending where the President will have chosen to close the conference at 8pm.

CONTESTED POSITIONS

2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female)

Rebecca Kadaga

Debora Kyanzike Kinobe

Jane Frances Amongin

Percis Namuganza

Vice Chairperson for Kampala

Godfrey Nyakana

Singh Katongole

Salim Uhuru

Vice Chairperson Northern

Samuel Odongo Oledo

Jacob Oulanyah

Sam Engola

Timothy Okee

Vice Chairperson Karamoja

Simon Peter Aleper

Jimmy Lokoru Tebanyag

Vice Chairperson for Central

Twaha Ssonko Kiganda

Godfrey Kiwanda

Moses Mayengo

John Magaro

Moses Kalwanga Kalisa

Vice Chairperson for Eastern

Mike Mukula

Sanjay Tana

Christine Harriet Akello

Vice Chairperson for Western

Diin Emmanuel Kisembo

Matayo Kyaligonza

Florence Kintu Tumwine

Chris Baryomunsi

Boaz Kafuda

Wilberforce Muhangi