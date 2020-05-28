Uganda registers 28 new cases of COVID-19 

By MONITOR TEAM

Twenty eight more Ugandans have tested positive for COVID-19 as the country’s total number of confirmed cases on Wednesday rose to 281. The positive cases were from 2,004 samples that were tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL).

Of these, 21 are truck drivers who entered the country from South Sudan through the Elegu border point while the other seven were from previous contacts of truck drivers who were under quarantine at the time of testing.

Director General Health Service, said seven foreign truck drivers had been blocked from entering Uganda following President Museveni’s directive not to treat foreign cases. The seven cases included; four Tanzanians, one Eritrean, a Congolese and one Burundian.

Uganda has so far recorded 69 recoveries of COVID-19 and no deaths.