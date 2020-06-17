300 refugees cry out for food

By FELIX WAROM OKELLO

About 305 vulnerable refugees at Rhino Settlement Camp in Madi-Okollo and Arua districts are going for days without any meal since they are confined in the camps due to restrictions on movement following the coronavirus outbreak.

The vulnerable refugees, who include the elderly, those living with disabilities and pregnant women, say they can nolonger move to neighbouring settlements to look for food.

Recently, the World Food Programme (WFP), a major food donor in refugees settlements, reduced their food rations by 30 per cent.

Ms Agnes Ayenda, with an amputated arm, who fled from war in South Sudan, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that she has been starving for most of the days since WFP reduced their food rations. But at the weekend, the more than 300 refugees received food items and agricultural inputs worth Shs120 million from Rural Initiative for Community Empowerment (RICE-WN), a local organisation in the area, to enable the vulnerable refugees feed and plant short-term crops to avert hunger.

At least each vulnerable refugee has received 25kgs of maize flour, 15kgs of beans, five litres of cooking oil, five kilogrammes of rice, two packets of soya milk for breastfeeding mothers, eight packets of salt, five bars of soap, a facemask and sanitary pads for selected women.

“Today, God has brought these people of RICE to rescue my child and I from starving to death. I now have what to eat for some days,” Ms Ayenda said.

Mr James Korosu, 48, said he had contemplated returning to the insecure South Sudan to cultivate his vast land in order to feed his family of six.

“Since the lockdown was imposed, our food rations were reduced by WFP. We lack land for cultivation and we are struggling to feed our families,” he said.

Rhino Camp has 125, 000 refugees, mostly from South Sudan.

Mr Jonathan Matata, the assistant settlement commandant of Rhino Camp under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), said with such a huge population, the camp has been greatly hit by food shortage, leading to hunger.

Mr Matata said besides lacking community support during the pandemic, the level of vulnerability in the settlement is high, with up to 70 to 80 per cent of refugees in the camp being children and women.

While launching the relief distribution programme at Tika Primary School, Ms Comfort Yikiru, the RICE project coordinator, said: “We came to support the elderly persons, persons living with different disabilities, and unaccompanied minors. We also did meet people with chronic illnesses that are in dire need.”

Ms Yikiru said they will also support 32 model farmers from the refugee community and eight from the host community.

“At least 20 farmer groups are also going to benefit; 16 from refugee community and four from the host community,” she added

wokello@ug.nationmedia.com