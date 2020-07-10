4 charged over Tegu murder

By James Kabengwa

Four people including a local councillor and student have been charged with the murder of Emmanuel Tegu, a third year veterinary student of Makerere University.

They are Charles Oigu, 34, a local councillor, Balam Nyeko, 33, a security guard, Johnson Kakuru, 24, and Moses Sekitoleko, 21, both residents of Makerere, Kampala.

All the four were charged with murder at Law Development Centre Magistrate’s Court and remanded to Ssentema Prison in Wakiso District.

“Their actions were supported by the post-mortem report which revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma, due to open wounds along the back, multiple cane marks on the back of the right elbow and abrasions along the abdomen and the entire back of the victim,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a statement yesterday.

The arrested councillor represents Makerere-Muluka One Zone in the Central Division Council. “We believe he was acting as a leader by calling police to save a life,” Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura said.

Tegu was beaten on the night of June 27 at Makerere University and succumbed to injuries at Mulago Natinal Referral Hospital a week later.

However, relatives of those arrested say they were not notified about the court appearance of their people.

Meanwhile 100 students of Makerere University had by yesterday signed a petition with aspiring guild president Muhwezi D. Macxzzon, a second year student of Political Science, as the lead petitioner, demanding an investigation into alleged brutality against students by security personnel.

“On behalf of the students of Makerere University, we demand state action and investigation of torture and brutality meted on the innocent and unarmed students by the security forces and particularly the death of Mr Emmanuel Tegu,” the petition reads in part.

In a petition addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, they condemned the brutality that resulted into the death of Tegu. “The deceased was allegedly tortured by police within the confines of the aforementioned institution,” the petition states.

However, police have continued to deny culpability and said Tegu was killed by a mob.

Initially, police said Tegu was killed by a mob and they rushed to the scene after a message from an anonymous caller that night. However, later police said Tegu was mentally sick and when police officers intercepted him at night to identify himself, he instead became aggressive and proceeded to attack guards at a nearby Centenary Bank. Police said the guards pursued Tegu making an alarm which attracted a mob which killed him.

“The two accounts by the police are disjointed and unsatisfactory...” the petition further reads. They have asked Parliament to compel the Minister for Internal Affairs to give an explanation.

On Wednesday, Speaker Kadaga summoned the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, to appear before Parliament and explain Tegu’s killing.

