Findings from the enumeration of street children by Retrak Uganda in collaboration with the Gender ministry and Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) indicates that there are more than 2,600 children living on streets aged 7-17 years, while 1,410 children aged 7-17 years are estimated to be working on streets.

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

During this period of COVID-19, at least 40 street children have come to terms with the authorities to be reunited with their families, while 80 have chosen to join vocational institutions.

These are among the at least 180 street children that are currently gathered at Nakivubo Blue Primary School following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ms Harriet Mudondo, the Director Gender Community Services and Production at Kampala City Authority, said these children have been able to come to this decision with the help of psychosocial support and counselling, and they will be further followed and communities sensitised to avoid them from facing stigma.

“We have had 18 social workers, 17 streets uncles and we have four nurses working with them on daily basis and they have been making sure children come to terms of what they want to be in life. We have been able to identify about 40 children that have been able to make a decision to go back to their families because a family is an ideal place for the child to be,” Ms Mudondo said on Friday.

China State Constructing Engineering Corporation Limited (CSEC) has donated reintegration package for the 40 children.

Mr York Wu the chief representative of CSCEC said children are the future of the country.

The items donated include; mattresses, blankets, sugar and rice among others.

However, some of the children were not willing to either join institutions or be reintegrated into their communities, they rather want to stay on the streets.

Ms Mudondo, said they will continue talking to these children to be able to make the right decision.

