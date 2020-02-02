40-year-old man falls to death from jackfruit tree
A 40-year-old man has plunged to his death from a jackfruit tree he had climbed while digging in a garden on Sunday.
The Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, identified the deceased as Mr Robert Ojambo, a resident of Market Zone, Njeru Municipal Council in Buikwe District.
According to Ms Butoto, the deceased was a casual labourer who had been contracted to weed a sweet potato garden by one Abbas Gidudu.
"He became hungry and decided to climb the jackfruit tree but unfortunately missed a step and fell to his death," Ms Butoto said.
The area LC Chairperson, Mr Zubairi Wandego, said some children informed him of the presence of a man under the jackfruit tree who 'looked' dead and when he reached the scene, he made a confirmation.
Ms Butoto added that the body of the deceased was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for an autopsy before being handed over to relatives for burial.