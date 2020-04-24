480 people arrested for defying COVD-19 control orders

By Juliet Nalwooga

About 480 people who are accused of defying presidential orders that are intended to stop the spread of COVID1-9, have been arrested.

They were arrested on Thursday by members of the Joint Security Task Force in Nakulabye, Kasubi, Namungoona, Kawempe, Maganjo, Nansana, Masitowa, Lubigi, Kisasi, Kyanja, Mutungo, Banda, Kireka and Kinawataka .

Most of them were found in bars. Others were found moving after 7 PM, the stipulated curfew deadline, operating shops while some were found selling suspected narcotics and alcohol.

Kamplala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said that the suspects are detained in different police stations in Kampala on various charges including; possessing narcotics, disobedience of lawful orders and doing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of disease.

He said that several exhibits were impounded.

Mr Onyango said that the suspects are scheduled to be aligned in court on Monday next week.

On Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda climbed from 63 to 74 after health workers registered 11 cases at various border posts.

The new 11 positive cases that were registered y include; six Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Border post and five Kenyan truck drivers.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, three Kenyan drivers arrived via Malaba Border Post while two arrived via Busia Border Post.