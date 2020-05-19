59 transformers vandalised during lockdown, says Umeme

By PHILIP WAFULA

Power distributor Umeme says at least 59 transformers have been vandalised or had their oil siphoned from August to-date, with cases not declining in spite of the lockdown.

Such cases, Umeme says, have been reported in Tororo, Mbale and Butaleja districts and have subsequently impacted on revenue, replacement costs and customer satisfaction.

According to Umeme, at least ten transformers have been vandalised in Tororo District since the lockdown started and most incidents happen mostly at night, with most of the transformers located in Trading Centres and homesteads.

Residents are therefore being asked to be on the lookout and alert authorities and responsible stakeholders for quick action in case they witness and hear strange activity.

Ms Doreen Ogenga, the Umeme Operations Manager, on Monday said there is increased theft and destruction of transformers and electricity supply infrastructure.

"Electricity infrastructure vandalism is on the rise and criminals are on the loose. Transformers and other electricity supply infrastructure are public assets and it is an offense to steal or destroy them.

"Interference with the electricity supply network causes power blackouts, threatens the security of our homes, increases the cost of doing business and electricity tariffs, and disrupts vital health and education services," Ms Ogenga said.

Adding: "We therefore call upon members of the public to end this criminal activity by reporting any suspicious activities around electricity supply installations to the nearest Police Station."