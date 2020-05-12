61 landing sites on Lake Albert to be closed

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Government will close at least 61 landing sites on Lake Albert to stop the risk of foreigners with Covid-19 entering the country.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala yesterday, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesperson, said the decision was reached during the inter agency taskforce meeting led by Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda.

Col Akiiki said all fishing activities on the lake were barred indefinitely ahead of the closure of the landing sites.

He said at least 69 fishermen have since been arrested in various operations around the water body and 35 boats impounded.

“We have had several encounters with elements crossing the waters. Those who succeed are always arrested and the matter is usually handled by authorities on both sides,” Col Akiiki said.

“That is why a resolution by the taskforce members meeting was undertaken to close the 61 illegal landing sites on the Lake Albert to deter foreigners and other criminals from hiding there,” he said.

Concerns

Dr Winnie Nkalubo, the director of the National Fishers’ Research Institute, said the closure would reduce fish production and affect the livelihood of fishermen.

“Most of the people living on those landing sites are poor and they look at the lake as their source of daily income. So when you close the landing sites, how are they going to survive and eat?” Ms Nkalubo asked.

She urged government to tighten security at the borders and ensure that people on the landing sites are sensitised about the dangers of Covid-19.

“Instead of completely shutting down the landing sites, government should limit the number of those fishing and also fish in shifts to avoid overcrowding,” Ms Nkalubo said.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Akiiki said they are still facing challenges of people from neighbouring countries crossing into Uganda, especially on Isingiro-Tanzania border line.

He said at least 17 people had been arrested as they crossed into Uganda from Tanzania and DR Congo.

“Three Ugandans were arrested as they crossed from Tanzania. These are Ugandans who have been working in Tanzania and were running away and the three are to be taken to Kabahenda isolation centre,” Lt Col Akiiki said.

He said three others are in Kikagati after crossing from Tanzania on May 9, and have been handed over to Rwekubo isolation for management.

Lt Col Akiiki added that three other people were reported in Maziba, Kabale, and have been handed over for isolation in Makanga in Kabale.

Eight of the 17 are Congolese who sneaked in through Butiaba point of entry and they were also arrested and quarantined.

Lt Col Akiiki said their samples have been taken awaiting results.

At least 23 people have also been killed in the past week during the ongoing lockdown across the country.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said of the 23, 15 died as a result of gender-based violence.

Mr Enaga also said police had arrested about 502 people last week for flouting the presidential directives.

He added that they had impounded 63 boda bodas and 10 vehicles last week for carrying passengers and working beyond the curfew period.

Landing sites to be closed

Kikuube District

Bulinga

Ndokole

Kyeihunde

Wanjoki

Ususa

Kisege

Kiina

Kachunde

Busigi

Kabara

Nsunzu

Kyamura

Hoima District

Bukunyu

Kyamwana

Songagaki

Hoimo-Kenya

Nsonga

Tegongo

Kabanda

Nyamutoba

Buhuma

Bukunyu

Kakono- Ongino

Pentye

Thetungo

Hoimo- Kenya

Nana

Nyamutoba

Rwangara

Kabanda

Kiryatete

Kisege

Nsonga

Tegongo

Rwengabi

Kabanda

Nyabitoba

Teseni

Nyange

Bukunyu

Kacuru

Buliisa District

Kawaibanda

Tuugo mbili

Kololo

Waisoke

Chular

Munyale

Wankende

Meeri

Old Health Centre

Kigangaizi

Kiina

Sseeseko

Bubwe

Kigungu-Magali

Juba

Majara

Wanseko-Egyptian

Masaka

Walihoiza

Katooke