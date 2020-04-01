By Noelyn Nassuuna

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng is set to update the nation on the current state of the fight against coronavirus on April 2nd, 2020. According to the ministry of health Twitter page, Dr Aceng will give a comprehensive update on the Covid-19 response in Uganda.

Earlier today, the ministry carried out 63 samples and they all tested negative.

“Today, we tested 63 samples for COVID-19 at @UVRIug and all tested NEGATIVE for the disease. The confirmed cases stands at 44. God is good. Ugandans, we can defeat #COVID-19 together. Stay home, Stay Safe,” Dr Aceng revealed.

So far, 1,510 tests have been carried out. A total of 1,002 are under institutional quarantine and 695 people, who have been in contact with the confirmed cases are being followed up by the Ministry of Health.

The Director of General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebasa has asked the public to remain calm and practice the preventive measures.

Aceng’s address comes after a clarification from the President on the guidelines issued to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Uganda. In his guidelines, President Museveni emphasized that people should walk to the supermarkets or use the nearby shops but not cars. He also asked public servants to obey the guidelines he has put in place.

Museveni added that as much as people are requesting for mass testing, Uganda can’t afford it because it is expensive and it would be useless because people will be tested and later mix with the public and get the virus.